Trinidad and Tobago’s utility’s regulator is warning that a natural gas shortage is slowly chipping away at the country’s industrial base.
James Lee Young, executive director of the Regulated Industries Commission, notes that the planned closure of a 270,000 tonne a year plant by Yara, “is not the first plant to shut down and it will not be the last.”
Lee Young acknowledged that Yara is closing the plant for several reasons, including the failure to secure a gas supply contract and the plants inefficiency relative to its more modern peers.
But he is alarmed by a broader depletion of gas reserves and the impact on the overall economy. There have been other plant closures, notably ArcelorMittal’s steel operations in 2016 and the government’s closure of the 160,000 b/d oil refinery last year.
These shutdowns have had a ripple effect on the economy, eliminating jobs and creating problems for other sectors.
Closing the steel smelter, for example, has hurt power utility T&TEC, because the plant consumed 250MW of power, while actual demand has dropped to 1.3GW, affecting revenue.
The country consumes around 1.5 trillion cf/year “and we are going to run down quickly if we are not adding at least that to stay even.”
According to BP’s statistical review of world energy, Trinidad and Tobago had 10.9tcf of proven gas reserves at the end of 2018, up by 0.2 tcf from the previous year and equivalent to 9.1 years of production. Trinidad and Tobago’s energy ministry does not share Lee Young’s dim view pointing instead to new gas discoveries last month by BHP and BP.
Timmy Baksh, director of the Ministry of Energy’s research and planning division, said while the closures are a matter of concern, the country has ample reserves and more discoveries are on the way. “We have some of the best majors in the world exploring and we know we have oil and gas reserves.
Last month Australia’s BHP announced a deepwater discovery of 3.5 tcf off the north east coast, while the UK’s BP announced a shallow water find off the south east coast. Reserves have not yet been quantified.
“We have bidding rounds every year and every year there is good news. I would say that reserves today are equivalent to 14 years,” Baksh said.
Trinidad and Tobago produced 3.66cfd of gas in the January-July period, according to the energy ministry. The ministry sees output increasing gradually to reach 4.14bcf by the end of 2021.
Alongside significant offshore oil discoveries in Guyana, gas deposits have also been found, according to Dr. Mark Bynoe, director of Guyana’s department of energy.
Oil recovery has been the priority so far but increasing attention will be paid to piping gas onshore for use in generating electricity for the domestic market.
This development would have positive economic consequences as the cost of electricity is high in Guyana, compared to other countries in the region. It is expected that a pipeline could be in place by 2023.
Australian company, BHP has made a major discovery of natural gas in the deepwater northern licence.
BHP President Operations Petroleum, Geraldine Slattery, announced in an investor update that the company had declared a 3.5tcf gas discovery with its offshore Ginger exploration well.
The Ginger exploration well was drilled into two blocks east of the Cashima field, in water depths less than 91 metres apart.
Regional president for bpTT, Claire Fitzpatrick, said in a statement: “This is positive news for both and the industry says these discoveries continue bpTT’s exploration success on the Trinidad shell blowing the Savannah and Macadamia commercial discoveries.”