Government’s delay of more than three years will lead to taxpayers forking out hundreds of millions of dollars in higher electricity rates from the BP/Shell solar power project, according to multiple sources familiar with the issue.
The Express Business has been able to confirm that when the consortium of bpTT and Shell approached the Government with the renewable energy project, the cost to the administration would have been 4.02 US cents per kilowatt hour. However, by the time the deal was eventually inked late last year it had skyrocketed to 6.745 US cents per kilowatt hour. That is a massive 61 per cent increase in the price.
At the original price the country would have been paying the consortium US$11.6m a year but at the revised price T&T would have to fork out US$18.8m per annum, a US$7.2m or over $US$140m during the 20-year life of the project. This is close to $1 billion TT dollars.
More than that, it effectively meant that we have agreed to pay for renewable energy, more per kilowatt hour than we are at present paying to the independent power producers of 4.7 US cents per kilowatt hour.
The news also comes as T&TEC has asked the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to grant it an increase in electricity rates and which has been the source of so much public outcry and controversy.
The two multinationals insisted that they were not prepared to provide information on the price the country will pay to them for the solar power, saying such information was confidential.
In a joint response to questions from Express Business the companies said, “Both bp and Shell, as owners of the solar project, have been progressing the development of the project closely with all relevant stakeholders including the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). Pricing and cost details are confidential and cannot be disclosed.”
The companies were asked the following questions last week Friday.
Can BP say whether the delay in the start-up of Project Lara led to an increase in costs and therefore an increase in the price T&TEC will be paying per kilowatt hr of power?
If so can you say if the increase is in excess of 60 per cent?
What would have led to the increase in the prices being paid?
How did the insistence on a power generation license impact the project?
The companies insisted that they continue to work with the Government in an effort to get construction off the ground.
“Bp and Shell as the project owners for the solar project continue to work collaboratively with the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) supporting their intent to develop power generation through renewable energy sources,” the companies told Express Business.
They added, “Since the announcement of Financial Investment Decision (FID) in December 2022, the project owners continue to work closely with GoRTT and the relevant third parties towards the commencement of the construction phase of the project. We look forward to contributing to a lower carbon economy in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement.”
Multiple sources also point to issues surrounding whether there will be a stake in the project from a State-owned company and whether that will be National Energy or the National Gas Company which has been pushing an aggressive green agenda but which was not originally part of the project discussions
In a presentation bpLightsource outlined the time table for the project:
February 2018: The government of Trinidad and Tobago signed the United Nations Paris Agreement ratification in New York
March 2018: GoRTT launched Expression of Interest
November 2018 GoRTT launched RfP documentation
July 2019: GoRTT RfP submission deadline
March 2020: Consortium award preferred bidder status
It estimated 2021 to begin Construction with 2022 “Commercially Operational Renewable Energy Projects”.
However in 2020 former Energy minister Franklin Khan died and the Energy Ministry was handed over to Stuart Young. From the death of Khan it appeared that the timeline simply slipped and to date there is still no construction of the project.
The project is expected to produce 112 megawatts of solar power and unlike what was originally thought the construction of the project will not be done by BP/Lightsource but has instead been contracted out to a company called Grupotec Servicicios Avanzados SA.
Sources say the Ministry of Public Utilities and T&TEC have also played major roles in the débâcle with the utility insisting that bpTT and Shell could not be allowed to generate power unless they were in possession of a license. It is this licensing system that delayed the project by almost a year and which has led to significant challenges in even installing solar panels on homes.
Some details on the project proponents:
• Lightsource bp is the lead developer as part of a consortium together with bp Alternative Energy Trinidad and Tobago and Shell Trinidad and Tobago.
• Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects. Lightsource bp operates 3 gigawatts of solar power generation and is actively developing projects in 14 countries. Its global project development pipeline is currently 16 gigawatts.
• bp and Shell are Trinidad and Tobago’s largest hydrocarbon producers and have decades of operational experience in the country.