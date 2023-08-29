How T&T’s International Investment Position is affected

THE International Investment Position (IIP) is an economy’s financial statement that shows, at a point in time, the value and composition of external financial assets of residents that are claims on non-residents and the liabilities of residents owed to non-residents.
Simply defined, it is the difference between the accumulated value of Trinidad and Tobago-owned financial assets held in other countries and Trinidad and Tobago’s liabilities to residents of other countries at the end of a stated period.
Apart from financial flows, the net IIP also reflects other changes in the assets and liabilities, namely, changes in volume, exchange rate movements, market interest rate changes, and other asset price revaluations, which cumulatively impact the value of claims on or liabilities of a country’s residents vis-à-vis the rest of the world.
Interest rates are an important factor influencing international financial positions.
In 2022, as countries grappled with the economic and social distress created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, several economies engaged in monetary policy tightening, including Trinidad and Tobago’s main trading partner the US, which resulted in rapidly increasing interest rates.
Under these conditions, with foreign interest rates rising above domestic rates, it provided an incentive for resident investors to increase their investments in foreign assets leading to outflows of funds (increased stock of external financial assets) and a disincentive for non-resident investors to purchase domestic assets, therefore reducing inflows to the local economy (decreased stock of domestic financial liabilities).
Thus, interest rate differentials are considered one of the main drivers of international (private) capital flows.
Given Trinidad and Tobago’s open capital account, the spill-over effect of interest rate hikes through financial markets can impact the dynamics of the IIP.
Domestically, changes in international interest rates will impact specific components of the IIP—primarily portfolio investment and other investment.
Portfolio investment captures cross-border positions relating to equity or debt securities, both of which are associated with movement in interest rates. Within the other investment category, the sub-account of currency and deposits, which includes holdings by residents (non-residents) in foreign (domestic) financial institutions, is also driven by interest rate movements.
As inflation rates surged, the US hiked its benchmark interest rate by a cumulative 425 basis points to 4.5 per cent at the end of 2022.
This marked the country’s highest rate since 2007. At the same time, Trinidad and Tobago experienced an improved net IIP, growing by just under 40 per cent to reach US$7.5 billion at the end of 2022, reflective of a simultaneous increase in holdings of external financial assets and a reduction in financial liabilities.
In particular, the stock of assets was recorded at US$29.4 billion, while financial liabilities approximated US$22.0 billion.
The primary driver of the growth in external assets was direct investment, particularly in debt instruments, which increased by approximately US$1.1 billion to US$5.3 billion.
This was largely due to a pickup in intercompany lending between enterprises primarily within the energy sector.
Closely following this position, other investment assets recorded an uptick of US$862.3 million, reaching US$6.6 billion.
In particular, resident holdings of currency and deposits abroad primarily accounted for the increase, which can be attributed to a combination of additional holdings and higher interest earnings owing to the uptrend in rates.
Notably, portfolio investment assets declined by 3.3 per cent to record US$10.7 billion owing to valuation changes in the stock of equity securities abroad.
Concurrently, the reduction in domestic liabilities held by non-residents was largely associated with a fall-off in direct investment of 8.6 per cent to US$10.1 billion.
The decline was mainly due to repayments on intercompany borrowing within the energy sector.
Overall, the movement in debt instruments within the energy sector represented the most significant contributor to the change in the net IIP at the end of 2022.
Notwithstanding, increasing interest rates on account of monetary policy tightening played a role in improving the stock of external financial assets. The IIP may become more sensitive to interest rate swings in the future should the influence of energy sector transactions dissipate.
Under current circumstances, Trinidad and Tobago’s IIP is not overly susceptible to interest rate movements.
This was first published in the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletin for July 2023.