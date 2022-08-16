THE OLD adage of putting aside for a rainy day was responsible for the survival of the festival, events and promotions company Caesar’s Army Ltd.
This was revealed by chief executive officer of Caesar’s Army, 45-year-old Jules Sobion during an interview with the Express Business, on Friday at his office in Woodbrook.
Sobion jokingly said he and his team called the fund that rallied the company during the Covid-19 pandemic the heritage and stabilisation fund, (HSF) which is a sovereign wealth fund setup by the Government to provide financial buffers for the country’s economy in times of crisis.
He noted that his company was happy to hear the Prime Minister’s announcement in April of the full reopening of the economy.
“It was music to our ears, as our HSF was literally starting to run on fumes. The entertainment industry was the first to close in March 2020 and the last to reopen two years after. Literally nothing was happening and finding ways to stay afloat was of paramount importance.”
Sobion said the events company of 15 years had to decrease the team a bit in order to survive.
“I must say this pandemic showed us how important it is to have money in a fund to weather the storm, because who would have ever thought, globally, we would have been battling a pandemic for two years. So strategically planning how a business is running from all points is important,” said Sobion.
He said one of the ways the company pivoted during this down time was by setting up a virtual tool called “Antillea” which was marketed as a virtual space where users can attend live events globally and interact with each other through an avatar, which is created on the Microsoft Altspace VR platform.
Sobion noted that it employs virtual reality technology such as a headset or requires the 2D mode on a computer desktop or laptop.
“The premise of the virtual world was based on the three pillars of Caesar’s Army: to create an experience, to innovate, and to build a community, and for something to be experiential, it must be interactive. This brought in some level of income, but obviously not what our physical events would have cashed in,” Sobion remarked.
Entertainment
industry importance
The businessman, who won the 2017 Emerging Entrepreneur Award from the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said the entertainment industry must not just be seen as a promoter throwing a fete.
“This industry is an entire ecosystem which involves the Carnival aspect. The industry has global recognition and therefore during the lockdowns the industry should have been treated with that importance and help given to event creators,” he emphasised.
Sobion also noted that the aim of his company is to go global and market carnivals and events.
Also chiming in was Caesar’s Army Ltd marketing and communications lead, Elorne Duncan, who said if the events industry were to be segmented, the business events market would have one of the world’s largest economies, ranking 13th in the world.
“The event industry employs many other auxiliary services and supports as well as other livelihoods, and it is an ecosystem that is critical to the development of new opportunities and avenues of growth for any country,” Duncan said.
Sobion pointed out that event promotions as a career—much less as an entrepreneurial endeavour— was never something financial institutions found sustainable. This despite Caesar’s Army being one of the most recognisable names in Carnival, locally, regionally and increasingly, internationally.
Furthermore he said with events taking place once again, there is a rush by people to get tickets in hand and enjoy themselves at fetes.
“This pandemic took a mental toll on persons, so being able to go out and see your friends and enjoy yourself is just priceless and that is the experience that Caesar’s Army always gives. It is important to throw a proper event at all times,” Sobion said.
Sobion indicated that the first post-lockdown event, Bacchanal Road, which was held at the Brian Lara Stadium in May, was sold out and the anticipated in.de.paint.dance, a beach Jouvert event, on the morning of the 60th anniversary of Independence on August 31, at Tyrico Bay, is in very high demand.
“It’s two years that we were not able to have this event, so people are anxious to come and celebrate, especially for our country achieving 60 years of Independence. To celebrate it in fine style we will have Kes The Band performing for the first time.
“Our event always used to be clashing with Notting Hill (carnival) and I was never able to catch him, but somehow for the 60 anniversary, we were able to solidify him and even with him being included in the cast,” he said.
Ducan said this year’s, in.de.paint.dance, is very special to the nation and it would be celebrated under the theme “I am Iconic”.
He noted that the décor and food at the 13-year-old event will all represent the red, white, and black and so will the performances, but he did not want to give away the surprises.
“This is a true expression of who we are as a people. Some people may want to say it’s just a fete, but it is also celebrating the milestone that this country has achieved,” Duncan mentioned.
Questioned about the Covid-19 protocols, as the Ministry of Health officials have indicated that the number of positive cases is increasing weekly, Duncan quickly said that the safety of the patrons is of utmost importance and all protocols will be observed, with additional security as well.