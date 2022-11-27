HSF declines 15% in first half

T&T’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) declined by 15.14 per cent between January 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022, according to the two quarterly reports for the Fund for this year.
The HSF reports, which are published on the Ministry of Finance website, indicate that at the start of 2022, the value of the assets in the Fund totaled US$5.62 billion.
At the end of March 2022, the total net asset value of the HSF was US$5.29 billion, approximately US$323.63 million lower than the previous quarter’s closing value. And at the end of June 2022, the total net asset value of the HSF was US$4.77 bllion, approximately US$528 million lower than the previous quarter’s closing value of US$5,299.5 million.
That means for the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, the net asset value of the HSF declined by US$851.7 million ($5.7 billion).
A postscript to the June 2022 report states: “Early indications of an easing of price pressures and the announcement that US inflation slowed to 8.5 per cent in July combined to produce four consecutive weeks of gains in the S&P 500.
“This rally contrasts with the first half of the year when US equities had their worst start to a year in 50 years. Buoyed by this equity performance, the value of the HSF rose to US$5.02 billion end of day 12 August, up from US$4.77 billion at quarter ended June 2022.”
According to the HSF’s January to March 2022 report: “During the quarter, the HSF returned -5.69 per cent due to negative performance across both fixed income and equity mandates.”
The Fund report for the first calendar quarter stated: “The HSF’s overweight allocation to equities and corresponding underweight to fixed income, relative to its SAA benchmark, was the main driver of negative excess returns. Collectively, asset manager strategies positively contributed to relative performance.”
For the second calendar quarter—from April 1 to May 30, 2022—the HSF report states: “During the quarter, the HSF lost 9.91 per cent. While the main driver was the decline in equity assets, the fixed income mandates also contributed to the negative performance. The fixed income and equity mandates declined by 1.74 per cent and 8.33 per cent, respectively.”
The HSF’s Strategic Asset Allocation recommends how the monies in T&T’s rainy-day fund should be allocated among four different asset classes:
• US core domestic equity—17.50 per cent
• Non-US core international equity—17.50 per cent
• US core domestic fixed income—40 per cent
• US short duration fixed income—25 per cent
The Strategic Asset Allocation mandates that 65 per cent of the assets in the HSF should be invested in fixed-income securities and 35 per cent in equities, divided equally between US and non-US stocks.
However, for the four quarters from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the HSF reports indicate that the Fund was overweight equities by considerable amount.
While Strategic Asset Allocation guidance indicates that 17.50 per cent of the HSF should be invested in US core domestic equities, the actual investment of the Fund was: 24.55 per cent in the July to September quarter; 26.21 per cent in the October to December quarter; 26.08 per cent in the January to March quarter and 24.07 per cent in the April to June quarter.
The non-US core international equity was invested along similar lines.
While the HSF was overweight in equities for the period July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, it was underweight in fixed-income investments for the same period.
While the mandate is to hold 40 per cent of the assets in the Fund in US core domestic fixed income, the actual investment in that assets class was 32.15 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2021; 31.25 per cent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021; 31.10 per cent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 32.76 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
In delivering the 2023 budget, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert said the Government had deposited US$163 million in the HSF “as a result of higher-than-expected oil and gas prices”. Those funds were deposited for inter-generational benefit, said the minister.
The 2022 Review of the Economy indicates that the US$163 million deposit took place on September 23, 2022, which was the last working day before the 2023 budget.