T&T’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) had a Net Asset Value (NAV) of US$4.78 billion as at September 14, 2022, according to the 2022 Review of the Economy.
The document, which was published with the bundle of budget documents on Monday night, reveals the HSF declined from the US$5.46 billion recorded as at the end of September 2021. That is a decline of 12.4 per cent in a little less than one year.
The Fund’s NAV began to decrease at the start of calendar year 2022 due to elevated market volatility and an increase in investor uncertainty,” according to the 2022 Review of the Economy.
That document discloses that the T&T authorities made a deposit of US$163 million into the HSF on September 23, 2022, which was last Friday. The deposit was equal to TT$1.11 billion. According to the Review of the Economy, last Friday’s deposit was the first deposit into the HSF since 2013.
Presenting the 2023 budget on Monday, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert said: “As a result of higher-than-expected oil and gas prices, we have deposited US$163 million or $1.11 billion into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) for intergenerational benefit.”
According to the 2022, Review of the Economy, the NAV of the HSF stood at US$5.46 billion at the end of September 2021 but increased to US$5.62 billion by December 31, 2021 on account of interest income earned during the period. During fiscal 2022 there were no withdrawals made from the Fund.
T&T’s debt
The 2022 Review of the Economy states that T&T’s adjusted general government debt stock–which comprises central Government domestic debt (51.0
percent), external debt (24.7 percent) and non-self serviced Government guaranteed debt (24.3 percent)–is anticipated to end fiscal 2022 at $129.74 billion. That is an increase of 2.3 per cent over the $126.80 billion at the end of fiscal 2021.
“The adjusted general Government debt as a percentage of GDP is estimated to decrease by 9.1 percentage points from 79.5 per cent at the end of
fiscal 2021 to 70.4 per cent at the end of fiscal 2022,” according to the 2022 Review of the Economy.
The document said that domestic debt accounts for 75.2 per cent of adjusted general Government debt, which comprises direct central Government and non-self serviced Government guaranteed debt issued domestically. Domestic debt is projected to increase by $2.31 billion or 2.4 per cent in fiscal 2022 and equates to 52.9 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2022.
External debt, which accounts for 24.8 per cent of adjusted general Government debt, is anticipated to increase by $623.4 million or 2.0 per cent by the end of fiscal 2022. External debt is expected to decrease from 19.8 per cent in fiscal 2021 to 17.5 per cent in fiscal 2022.
Central Government external debt is projected to increase by 2.9 per cent from $31,167.3 million in fiscal 2021 to $32,070.9 million in fiscal 2022.
“It is anticipated that by the end of fiscal 2022, Central Government external debt will account for 24.7 per cent of adjusted general Government debt and 17.4 per cent of GDP,” according to the 2022 Review of the Economy.
During fiscal 2022, the Government contracted a US$175 million, 20-year, floating rate investment loan from the Andean Bank of Latin America (CAF) for the implementation of a Sector Wide Approach Programme (SWAP) to support the modernisation of the transportation infrastructure.
In addition, disbursements totalling $2.088 billion, were effected from existing facilities from, the CAF, the Export-Import Bank of China, the UniCredit Bank Austria AG, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
