HSF drawdowns in the global context

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago withdrew roughly US$900 million from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) in fiscal year 2020 (October 1, 2019 – September 30, 2020). For fiscal year 2021 thus far it has drawn down a further US$300 million to meet recurrent expenditure as actual first quarter revenues fell 13 per cent below the estimated levels. Under the revised HSF Act, passed on March 26, 2020, the maximum allowable withdrawal in a fiscal year is US$1.5 billion.
The Global Scenario
The HSF is an example of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF), a state-owned fund or entity that invests in real and financial assets. While they have diverse objectives and sources of savings, many SWFs were established by the governments of resource-rich countries to accumulate the savings generated by their commodity exports during favourable times.
Driven by the commodities “super cycle” of 2000-2014, the number of SWFs around the world has grown to 95 (from 32 in 2000) and they have amassed over US$8.3 trillion in assets under management as of 2020 according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. In 2020, however, the Covid-19 pandemic led to depressed global commodity prices, massive job displacement, trade imbalances and severe fiscal crises. This unprecedented scenario prompted governments in many commodity-exporting countries to draw significantly from their SWFs, to help cushion the worst of the economic impact of the pandemic.
Russia planned to draw down as much as one-third (US$43.3 billion) of its US$130 billion National Welfare Fund in 2020 alone, while Norway withdrew US$37 billion from its world-leading US$1.1 trillion Government Pension Fund Global.
Mexico, facing a massive fiscal deficit of 4.7 per cent of GDP for 2020, withdrew US$5.76 billion of its US$8.62 billion Oil Revenues Stabilization Fund to meet the shortfall and avoid further borrowing.
Kuwait, running a fiscal deficit of 22.6 per cent of GDP and unable to borrow, has almost fully depleted its General Reserve Fund and is now considering tapping the US$530 billion Future Generations Fund, in contravention of the latter fund’s mandate. In total, countries around the world withdrew well over US$100 billion from their SWFs in 2020.
—Source: Ministry of Finance (Trinidad and Tobago), Fitch Solutions, First Citizens Economic Research Unit.
*—SWF NAV figures as at January 1st, 2020
**—For calendar year
A recent study by Bortolotti, Fotak and Hogg on the pandemic’s impact on SWFs suggests that in 2020 many SWFs abruptly realised that, while lacking explicit liabilities, they are required to meet implicit liabilities: contingent obligations to their sponsoring governments when their economies are hit by severe, unexpected shocks. While not all countries have explicitly mandated fiscal stabilisation as an objective for their SWFs, the pandemic has made it the de facto mode of operation as governments attempt to plug the fiscal and forex gaps generated by the crisis.
Stabilisation and the new reality
In this context, the drawdowns from the HSF are not unusual. The end of the commodity boom in 2014, with no new HSF contributions since, signalled a shift in the outlook for the global SWF industry, which has only been accelerated by the pandemic. The macroeconomic realities faced by resource exporters pose significant challenges to SWFs generally in both the short and long run. With funds moving from asset accumulation mode to strategic support, Bortolotti et al suggest that “the golden age of SWFs is over.”
Fiscal support (stabilisation) has been explicitly identified as part of the HSF’s dual mandate, along with the preservation of intergenerational equity (heritage). This is one of the reasons why the HSF is ranked highly in the Peterson Institute’s 2021 report on SWF Transparency and Accountability, with an 81 per cent score - 18th out of the 64 funds scored.
However, the 2020 withdrawals and legislative amendments have re-ignited discussions on the merits of splitting the HSF into two separate funds with specific mandates, i.e. a Heritage Fund and a Stabilisation Fund. Potential benefits of doing so would include: the ability to more finely optimise the risk-return profile according to each fund’s mandate; and in the immediate context, an explicit demarcation of the amount of savings allocated to each purpose. As the experience of Kuwait shows, though, separating the funds may not provide adequate protection for the heritage element if fiscal discipline is lacking or absent.
Going forward, while SWFs such as the HSF will continue to provide significant short-term buffers, the economic and financial resilience of resource-rich countries such as Trinidad and Tobago will largely be determined by fundamental factors including external competitiveness, fiscal and debt sustainability and economic diversification.
The HSF withdrawals of 2020 were in keeping with the response to the pandemic globally, but structural reforms will be necessary to place Trinidad and Tobago on more solid economic footing and to preserve savings for future generations.
DISCLAIMER
First Citizens Bank Limited (hereinafter “the Bank”) has prepared this report which is provided for informational purposes only and without any obligation, whether contractual or otherwise. The content of the report is subject to change without any prior notice. All opinions and estimates in the report constitute the author’s own judgment as at the date of the report. All information contained in the report that has been obtained or arrived at from sources which the Bank believes to be reliable in good faith but the Bank disclaims any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness of the information given or the assessments made in the report and opinions expressed in the report may change without notice. The Bank disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, including without limitation warranties of satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the information contained in the report. This report does not constitute nor is it intended as a solicitation, an offer, a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any securities, products, service, investment or a recommendation to participate in any particular trading scheme discussed herein. The securities discussed in this report may not be suitable to all investors, therefore Investors wishing to purchase any of the securities mentioned should consult an investment adviser. The information in this report is not intended, in part or in whole, as financial advice. The information in this report shall not be used as part of any prospectus, offering memorandum or other disclosure ascribable to any issuer of securities. The use of the information in this report for the purpose of or with the effect of incorporating any such information into any disclosure intended for any investor or potential investor is not authorised.
DISCLOSURE
We, First Citizens Bank Limited hereby state that (1) the views expressed in this Research report reflect our personal view about any or all of the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report, (2) we are a beneficial owner of securities of the issuer (3) no part of our compensation was, is or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this Research report (4) we have acted as underwriter in the distribution of securities referred to in this Research report in the three years immediately preceding and (5) we do have a direct or indirect financial or other interest in the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report.