HSF edges up to US$5.62b

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund stood at US$5.62 billion at the end of December 31, 2021, growing by US$159.3 million compared to the previous quarter’s closing value of US$5.46 billion.

In the HSF report for the first quarter of its 2022 financial year, the sovereign wealth fund said it returned 2.97 per cent in the period October 1 to December 31, 2021.