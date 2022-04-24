HSF edges up to US$5.62b

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund stood at US$5.62 billion at the end of December 31, 2021, growing by US$159.3 million compared to the previous quarter’s closing value of US$5.46 billion.
In the HSF report for the first quarter of its 2022 financial year, the sovereign wealth fund said it returned 2.97 per cent in the period October 1 to December 31, 2021.
This was due primarily to its exposure to global developed equities, according to the report, which was placed on the website of the Ministry of Finance earlier this month.
“In the quarter, global equities maintained a solid performance as investors brushed-off increasing inflation and the expectation of imminent changes in the accommodating monetary policy stance and more favourably weighted the continuing strong growth performance and buoyant corporate earnings, particularly in the US,” the HSF report stated.
Overweight equities
The report said the Fund’s US Core Domestic Equity mandate contributed 2.44 per cent to the HSF performance, while the Non-US International Equity mandate added 0.62 per cent.
“When combined, the fixed income mandates detracted 0.09 per cent as spreads widened and yields moved slightly higher during the quarter,” said the HSF report.
The target weight of Strategic Asset Allocation of the HSF is 65 per cent held in fixed income, comprising 25 per cent in US short duration instruments and 40 per cent in US core domestic instruments. The target weight of equity aspect of the Fund is 35 per cent comprising 17.50 per cent US equities and 17.50 per cent international (non-US) equities.
But the actual weight of the HSF as at December 31, 2021 was:
• 18.05% — US short duration fixed income;
• 31.25% — US core domestic fixed income;
• 26.21% — US equities
• 24.49% — international equities.
Therefore, the fixed income component of the HSF was supposed to be 65 per cent, but was 49.30 at the end of December 31, 2021, and the equity component of the Fund was supposed to be 35 per cent, but was actually 50.70 per cent.
According to the HSF report: “During the quarter ended December 2021, changes in mandate weights were a result of movements in the market values of the HSF’s assets. The HSF maintained its overall underweight allocation to fixed income securities and corresponding overweight to equities as at the end of the quarter.”
The board of the HSF said that following continuous reviews, it took a tactical decision not to rebalance the Fund and thus, allowed the Fund’s asset allocation to deviate from the approved +/- 5.0 per cent limit.
“The Board assessed that the overweight exposure to equity markets would continue to benefit the Fund’s performance given expectations for equities to provide better risk-adjusted performance than fixed income over the near-term. The Board maintained that it would continue to conduct a monthly assessment of its decision,” the report said.
Outlook
Looking ahead, the HSF report said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022 combined with escalating sanctions and the steps that businesses are taking to reduce trade with Russia are likely to have far-reaching effects on the global economy.
The increase in oil prices, which has already reached historic levels, could prolong inflation, raise inflationary expectations and complicate the implementation of anti-inflationary monetary policies.
“However, the prolongation of the war could postpone any near term improvement in Covid-19 and impact supply chains with negative consequences for inflation, global economic growth and financial risk-taking. The evolution of global financial markets, which is currently uncertain, depends heavily on the length of conflict. Markets will, no doubt, welcome a very early end to the conflict.”