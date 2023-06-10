HSF records US$913.5m loss for 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S Heritage and Stabilisation Fund made a loss of US$913.5 million last financial year, its recently published annual report has revealed.
Since its establishment in 2007, this is the first time the sovereign wealth fund has recorded a total comprehensive loss for the year.
The US$913.5 million loss recorded last year was a sharp contrast to the US$624 million net profit after tax the HSF made in 2021.
The closest the HSF ever came to a loss before last year was the US$9.7 million profit it made in 2011.
The lion’s share of the loss incurred this year was as a result of the US$908.5 million loss recorded from the HSF’s investments, the annual report revealed
At the end of the year, the HSF’s net asset value stood at US$4,712.4 million, down from US$5,463.9 million one year earlier.
“The US$163.99 million contribution helped to offset the market value loss experienced in the Fund in FY 2022,” the annual report said.
For the first quarter of this fiscal year, the HSF has however seen a turnaround, the quarterly investment report October to December 2022 has said.
“As at the end of December 2022, the total net asset value of the HSF was US$5,139.7 million; approximately US$427.3 million higher than the previous quarter’s closing value of US$4,712.4 million. On December 23, 2022, the Government contributed US$182.2 million to the fund, in accordance with Section 14 of the HSF Act (2007),” it said.
“During the past three years, the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund has confronted a series of challenges that have tested its resilience and threatened its sustainability,” its chairman, Ewart Williams, said.
Williams said the first major shock of the period was the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago declared the virus of unknown origin a Public Health Emergency of international concern and sought Parliament’s approval for the amendment of the Heritage and Stabilisation Act (Amended Section 15A) to allow drawdowns from the Fund to finance the unbudgeted pandemic-related expenses. Over the last two financial years (2020 and 2021) a sum of US$1,500 million was withdrawn from the HSF to meet budgetary expenditures related to Covid-19. Further, in accordance with Section 15 of the Act, the Fund provided US$386.5 million in fiscal stabilisation support due to the shortfall in oil revenues as Covid-19 restrictions weighed heavily on the global commodities markets. The availability of the fiscal space offered by the HSF during the pandemic years was instrumental to not only keeping public debt from exploding but also funding government’s Covid-19 support policy,” Williams said.
He said withdrawals from the HSF, under Section 15A, were used to provide income relief to vulnerable households and furloughed workers, financial assistance to productive enterprises that were forced to remain closed for a period, and to fund the purchase of vaccines and upgrades to existing health facilities.
Williams said after a sharp decline in the global economy in financial year (FY) 2020 and the subsequent rebound in the 2021 financial year, last year started with “great optimism” for a robust recovery based on the removal of all remaining restrictions on the productive sectors, following the greater availability of Covid-19 vaccines.
He said at the beginning of the 2022 financial year, the S&P 500 Index began to advance strongly, reflecting a sharp pick-up in corporate earnings, due in part to the uptick in inflation. Eventually, he said, in June, the S&P 500 index lost 8.3 per cent and ended the first six months of the year down 20.6 per cent, the index’s worst first-half-year performance since 1970.
“Similar performance was recorded in non US developed equity markets, with the MSCI EAFE Index declining 9.3 per cent in June and 19.3 per cent since the start of 2022,” he said.
Williams said global fixed income and equity markets suffered significant losses in the 2022 financial year.
“The US fixed income market, represented by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate, declined by 14.60 per cent in FY 2022, its steepest annual loss in over 45 years. Its equity market, represented by the Russell 3000 Index, fell by 17.65 per cent, the market’s worst annual loss since the global financial crisis of 2008. The broad non-US equity market, represented by the MSCI EAFE Index, was down 24.80 per cent in FY 2022. As all markets invested by the HSF suffered large losses, the Fund returned negative 16.52 per cent for FY 2022, its first annual negative return. In FY 2021, the Fund returned 11.75 per cent, its largest annual gain. The big swing in the Fund’s performance from FY 2021 to FY 2022 highlights how volatile global markets have been in the last two years with a lingering pandemic, geo-political tensions and conflicts, high inflationary pressures and tighter financial conditions,” he said.
Steep losses across both fixed-income and equity investments were said to be the primary driver of the fund’s negative performance.
Williams said a welcomed windfall from the “sharp increase” in global oil and gas prices saw a sizeable increase in Government’s revenues compared with budget estimates for the year.
“For the fiscal year as a whole, energy revenues exceeded budget estimates by approximately $3,902.8 million (US$582.5 million). As required by Section 14 of the HSF Act, the Government transferred a minimum 60 per cent of the excess revenues to the HSF. The transfer of roughly US$346.2 million was made in two tranches, in September and December. This was the first transfer to the HSF since July 2013, which helped to off-set the loss in market value of the Fund,” he said.
This deposit, he said, helped to offset the market value loss experienced in the HSF in 2022.
There were no withdrawals for the year.
Williams said that last August, the HSF board took the decision to rebalance its strategic asset allocation (SAA) in order to “improve the fund’s performance or, at minimum, preserve its capital through a period of high market uncertainty”.
“The rebalancing exercise re-allocated funds from the riskier equity mandates to safer high quality short duration fixed income securities. At its October 2022 meeting, the Board of the HSF reviewed the outlook for global financial markets into 2023 as a basis for making a decision as to the allocation of the Government transfer. The Board noted the warning of the Chairman of the US Fed that the process of monetary tightening involving further increases in policy interest rates was likely to continue into 2023,” Williams said.
“In these circumstances, and after taking into account the possible continuation of the disruptive market effects of Russia-Ukraine war and the re-emergence of the spread Covid-19 virus as a concern, the HSF Board decided that the uncertain market outlook justified the maintenance of the tactical strategy, implemented in August, to achieve a better risk-return performance or, at the very least, minimise any capital loss to the Fund over the next six-month period. Accordingly, Board agreed to hold the contributions in short-term USD fixed deposits with high-quality money market counterparts,” he said.
For the first quarter of this year, equity and bond markets recovered as “incremental progress on the inflation front bolstered expectations for a more gradual pace of monetary tightening”, the latest HSF report said.
The S&P 500 index advanced 7.55 per cent while other developed markets, as represented by the MSCI EAFE index, gained 17.38 per cent.
The HSF returned 5.27 per cent for the quarter, with both the fixed income and equity mandates contributing to the positive performance, it said.
The fixed income and equity mandates increased by 0.8 per cent and 4.43 per cent, respectively.