Huawei looking to boost T&T’s ICT

IN the last four years Chinese tech firm, Huawei, has invested $272 million (US$40 million) in Trinidad and Tobago.
“And we will continue to invest in developing this country because we have long-term plans for T&T,” pledged Jeff Jin, Huawei’s newly appointed chief executive officer for T&T and the Eastern Caribbean.
Among those plans is Jin’s “personal goal” of T&T transforming into the ICT hub of the Eastern Caribbean.
“Why not? You already have the infrastructure,” he said.
Express Business sat with Jin on Monday, at the Huawei’s T&T office on the Western side of the Queen’s Park Savannah, where he expanded on his focus for the T&T market and briefly discussed the recent US trade sanctions against the company.
The 41-year-old officially took up office on July 18.
He is responsible for overseeing strategic growth, development and overall operations for all of T&T and the Eastern Caribbean.