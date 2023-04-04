Huawei promises to keep local workers employed

Thoughts of retrenchment are not on the minds of Huawei Technologies T&T Limited, as the company is seeing stability and growth in this country.
Last week Digicel sent home 126 employees as the company has transitioned to a consolidated regional centre in Jamaica and with Digicel heavily indebted with concerns about its founder’s ability to repay its debt.
Digicel’s latest retrenchment also comes at a time when globally big tech has been retrenching workers, in part because of the impact of AI on operations.
Following Huawei’s 2022 Annual Report, a local news conference in which public relations manager for T&T, Tricia Henry, said instead of layoffs the company was actually seeing the opposite.
Henry noted that as a result of the pandemic, there was more use for the technology and more staff was hired to support this development.
“One of the things we ramped up was our internship programme. From 2020-2022 the company had about 15 interns, who are fresh graduates of the universities. In other departments, the staff was also being brought on, so we are seeing more stability and growth, as opposed to letting go of staff.
“While we have a small team in T&T, they support Guyana, Suriname, and the Caribbean region. Seventy-five to 80 per cent of our employees are locals as well,” Henry stressed.
Huawei’s T&T chief executive officer Evan Zhou said this year is a critical one for the company’s survival and development.
He said severe external environment and non-market factors continue to affect the company. “We’re in a storm, and we are running in the rain. We will continue to be proactive, continuously activate organisations and teams, continuously improve capabilities, actively improve the business environment, effectively control risks, continuously create value for customers, contribute more to the country’s digital transformation, and grow together with our customers, partners, and industry players,” Zhou stressed.
He made it clear that the technology company will lay a solid foundation for future survival and development and assured that Huawei is here to stay, and will continue to operate in T&T.
His comments are made as there has been pressure put on Huawei and other Chinese tech companies like TikTok by the west, fearing among other cyber security risks and concerns over intellectual property.
Huawei’s public relations vice president for Latin America, César Funes, engaging with the media through Zoom said the company globally employs just over 200,000 workers.
Increase in T&T revenue
Even though Huawei’s global profits declined as a result of China’s strict pandemic restrictions and heavy US sanctions, the T&T office saw an increase in revenues over the past two years coming out of the pandemic.
T&T’s enterprise business group account director Tudor John said the company saw the increase, particularly through an upturn in private-sector partners.
“Our business is two-fold. We have direct customers and we engage partners as well. We have seen an increase in terms of the number of partners engaged in Huawei,” John said. “We are responsible for not only managing the end-customers like the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Ministry of Education, but we also have Internet service providers (ISPs)—TSTT, Digicel, and other private-sector partners,” John explained.
John also highlighted that Huawei has seen an increase in demand for WiFi products, storage products, and smart boards.
Asked to reveal its financial earnings for 2022, John was reluctant, saying he was not certain that the exact figures could be made public at this time.
Zhou, however, in his welcome address said the company’s performance in 2022 was in line with expectations and its financial position continues to maintain steady operations, but insisted Huawei is still under great pressure.
“We are reviewing our business in the region and we know that we can survive, and do so sustainably,” he said.
As it pertains to much talk about 5G and optical networks, Zhou said it has already completed its rollout at Phoenix Park, geared towards improving capacity, communication, and latency for customers in the Claxton Bay industrial park.
Huawei’s public relations vice president for Latin America, César Funes, noted that the 5G network is much faster and is perfect for industrial companies.
Funes said more countries are coming on board with 5G, to use for educational purposes, gaming, and streaming.
Asked when this country, along with the region, can expect 5G to roll out to its population, Funes indicated that operators must have the infrastructure and that is seeming to be challenging for some, but he is hopeful by 2025 the network will be rolled out to everyone.
Decline in annual profit globally
The Chinese telecommunications giant said its net profit for 2022 totalled 35.6 billion yuan (US$5.18 billion), a 69 per cent year-on-year decline.
The Shenzhen, China-headquartered firm has sought to diversify its business into new areas including cloud computing and automotive, after a rough few years in which US sanctions have hampered the company.
Eric Xu, rotating chairman at Huawei said during the news conference, “In 2022, a challenging external environment and non-market factors continued to take a toll on Huawei’s operations. Amid this storm, we kept racing ahead, doing everything in our power to maintain business continuity and serve our customers.”
Xu added that 2023 will be crucial to Huawei’s sustainable survival and development.
Also present at the event was Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s chief financial who said despite substantial pressure in 2022, the company’s overall business results were in line with the forecast.
Meng noted at the end of 2022, their liability ratio was 58.9 per cent and its net cash balance was CNY176.3 billion (over US$25 billion).
Huawei has been operating in Trinidad and Tobago for 17 years and 20 years in the wider region.