CAN Trinidad and Tobago afford to lose the services of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team?
This is the question the country needs to ask itself as the team’s leader, Vallence Rambharat, has admitted that their current financial model is unsustainable.
At present, the life-saving missions conducted by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team are funded by passion- out of their own pockets and the generosity of others.
But Rambharat believes a more structured approach, possibly including funding from the Government may be the best way to proceed.
In the 29 months that the Hunters Search and Rescue Team has been in existence they have recovered more than 60 bodies.
This, Rambharat said, goes with the team’s motto “Closure Matters”.
For the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, it all began at 6 a.m. on February 2, 2021, when Rambharat and a dozen other hunters gathered at the Sangre Grande Police Station to join in the search for judiciary clerk Andrea Bharatt, whose disappearance had captured the country’s attention after she had been reported missing after entering a taxi days earlier.
“During the next few weeks and months, members agreed to continue to act as a unit to assist families whose loved ones went missing,” Rambharat said.
Apart from finding bodies, Rambharat said the team has also been able to reunite missing persons with their loved ones.
One of the latest incidents where the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were able to reunite a family was when they rescued five-year-old Jenysa Murray 15 hours after she fell inside a river behind her relatives’ home in Erin.
Rambharat walked the Express Business through the process utilised by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
He said when a distress call comes in he puts a note on the team’s WhatsApp chat giving details of what the operation entails.
Because the Murray situation was expected to be an overnight mission, Rambharat said members packed their PPE (personal protective equipment), life jackets, cast nets, hammocks, water, ice, coolers, tea, coffee, a portable stove, milk, sugar, sausages, eggs, bread and snacks.
“They would supply their own gas (for the vehicles), we have a small gas fund; not every member requires a subsidy or a reimbursement for gas, but we do have a gas fund,” he said
Rambharat said at search areas they are also sponsored meals by KFC.
“It is a simple well-oiled machinery we have,” he said.
Rambharat said when they arrive at a location a briefing is conducted after a search plan and all the map work are completed.
“We went all night and that is where the passion and skills come into effect. That is how our missions are conducted: very tight, compact and simple. We get by on a little but we make sure we have food and that we have a good supply of drinking water,” he said.
But where does the money come from to supply the required tools?
Well according to Rambharat that comes out of the pockets of the members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
“In this way we are able to get by,” he said.
Currently, the team has 26 members with an additional five undergoing a six-month apprenticeship.
“What we have been doing in the interim is expanding in terms of the membership to get coverage throughout Trinidad and Tobago,” Rambharat said.
But Rambharat has admitted that the current finance model cannot be sustained.
“Where the finance model will come in is obviously we cannot continue as we have been going. We have managed to get by but in terms of progress and in terms of me being the leader and trying to chart the vision for the team and trying to see what is the next horizon, we need to expand,” he said.
Rambharat said he hopes to include more women, more youth and more people spanning the length and breadth of the country.
“That will mean acquiring more resources and that is where the finance model has to be created to ensure that we are effective and efficient within our operations,” he said.
“And obviously the source of funding may be State funding but the team has had a long discussion we do not want to acquire funding that will bind our hands and tie us up like a crab in any way to get into that bureaucratic structure that is the public service,” Rambharat said.
“We have our method of operating and what we require really is State funding, we will fulfil all the compliance with respect to financial accounting,” he said.
Rambharat said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team has proven to be necessary for T&T.
“We will need State funding to go forward because you are talking about expansion, you are talking about funding something that has proven to be needed in the country,” he said.
“You are talking about funding an organisation where its work has been on public display for the last 29 months and you are funding something that is needed by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rambharat said.
“We have our way to move, we have our way to do our research, we have our way to organise. We are very organised unit and respond very quickly,” he said.
Rambharat said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team has already benefited from the people and organisations who believe in their mission.
“A good hunter friend of ours donated a drone to the team and some of the equipment and our uniforms were sponsored,” he said.
“Prior to getting sponsored uniforms we would go out there in the hunting shops and buy clothing. We got a sponsor for one set of uniforms, we have been acquiring our own equipment as we have been going along,” he said.
And because of the nature of their work, Rambharat said the equipment has to be of a proper standard.
“Remember we search the whole night so to start at 9 p.m. and get daylight at 6 a.m. you need a headlight to push a bright beam for nine hours,” he said.
Rambharat said a more inexpensive headlight may not provide more than three hours of light and thereby reduce the team’s searching capability.
“You can’t take an ordinary torchlight that you have for your car to go and search, you need durability, and you need it to be waterproof. You need it to give you good service out there, even your bulb has to be of a high quality,” he said,
“You need each member to be equipped with two lights for the least in case one stops functioning you have a replacement. I try to help with proper equipment for the team so every so often I will say let me go and buy one more headlight for a member,” he said,
“So we currently have four high-quality headlamps but you need one on every head so these are the types of things we are looking at,” Rambharat said.
Rambharat said corporate Trinidad and Tobago has been reaching out to the team to see how they can assist.
“The Energy Chamber contacted us and we are working on a few things to build the financial model of the team. I am getting expert assistance from them,” he said.
“So the financial model must be sustainable it does not require much money because not each member requires financial support so an operation like that a member might say $300 or $200,” Rambharat said.
Rambharat said after missions they usually share their extra supplies with people who may have joined to help.
“Anywhere we go people join us whether it is a family member, or a villager so we cater for them as well,” he said.