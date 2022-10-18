I am building on IT McLeod’s legacy

AT A Housing Development Corporation (HDC) key-distribution ceremony at Heron Court, Malabar South in Arima last month, Tracey McLeod-Celestin stood out.
In a profession known for the rough and tumble of its “construction language,” McLeod-Celestin is one of a few, if not the only, female general contractors in T&T.
At the ceremony, McLeod-Celestin came in for kudos for her work.
Several people, including complete strangers, hugged and thanked her profusely. To compound it, people were impressed at a female contractor, since the construction industry is mostly male-dominated.
Undaunted, she says she can kick off her high heels, step into her rubber boots, hard hat and overalls and get down to the business of construction. McLeod-Celestin is also managing director of IT McLeod Partnership.
Last week Sunday, when Business Express spoke to her, she said: “Heron Court is my baby. My husband, Nigel, and I are working on it. When I first got the opportunity to work with the HDC, it was as a consultant quantity surveyor. Now, I’m a first-time contractor and it’s my first opportunity to build houses for the HDC. The contract is in $55 million ballpark figure.”
Delivering the feature address at the key-distribution ceremony, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said Heron Court homes cost about “$1,001,716.30 per unit,” to build.
McLeod-Celestine was given the responsibility of building 58 townhouses, under a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement with the HDC.
Thirty-four of the homes her company built were handed over to families at the ceremony on September 20. Many of the recipients had waited for years, some for decades, to receive the keys to a house subsidised by the State.
Those 34 housing units were completed in two phases.
“We have about 24 homes that are to be completed. We are completing Phase Three. We are hoping to close off this project by the end December,” said McLeod-Celestin.
She added: “We had to mobilise a complete crew, starting with disciplines like architects, civil engineers, and project managers You need a number of people to build these homes..”
Current challenges
Heron Court is her first project as a contractor that she is doing on her own so there were obvious challenges that were also compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“During the pandemic, the cost of materials skyrocketed. For example, if you were paying $4,500 for a tonne of steel, you were now paying about $12,000. Steel would affect roofing, windows and hand rails.
“We had cash flow issues. At the end of the day, we faced many challenges. There were times when the site was shut down,” she said.
Residents from the community were employed in building the Heron Court houses.
“In some instances, it worked fine. In some instances, not work so well. We needed some specialised skills that they may not have had but we had to find a way to make it work and move forward. The objective was completing the homes,” she added.
Following her father
Giving an overview of the challenges faced by contractors, McLeod-Celestine said: “Contractors have to employ people, who are both skilled and semi-skilled. We have found that because of the hardships, the Venezuelans work hard. They may not understand the work fully and you have to guide them. But they work hard.”
She said the HDC can be a useful vehicle to build up small contractors who evolve over time from small to medium to large businesses.
“Building a home is not as difficult as constructing a specialised building, like a library or a performance space. In a lot of ways, the small contractors fill the gaps,” she said, adding: “But they need to be paid on time. They are small. They don’t have the large facilities. They need to be paid on time. We have a series of small subcontractors. We would pay them and they would pay their staff. Every contractor’s relationship is different... a unique scenario.”
Tracey McLeod-Celestin also has the distinction of being one of the few, and perhaps the only, female contractor working in T&T today who inherited the business from her father, the late contractor Isaac Thurlif (IT) McLeod, who died in December 2013.
Her father was a quantity surveyor who became a contractor. McLeod-Celestin is a quantity surveyor who became a contractor.
“I am a quantity surveyor by profession. If you want to put up a building, we (quantity surveyors) deal with the contracts and all the construction projects. We look over all the estimates. We take the drawings from the architects. We prepare the final account for the contractors. We set the budget to make sure the contractor gets paid. We manage all costs associated with building and civil engineering projects. We aspire to do it without compromising on the quality of end results. We adhere to the building, health, and safety regulations.”
As a quantity surveyor, she has received work from large corporate clients throughout the country.
“I worked on the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) headquarters and on the Chaguanas branch. I worked on the Tobago branch of UTC. We did Republic Bank, at High Street, San Fernando. I did an Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) project in Scarborough, Tobago. Many projects. It gives you a sense of accomplishment. It excites you. It’s a refreshing feeling to drive past a building, and say ‘I worked on that building’.”
As a youth, McLeod-Celestin cherished ambitions of becoming a pilot, but it seems as though her father had other plans for her.
She was unaware McLeod was grooming her interest in construction. She has heard people remark that it was a deliberate, strategic move on McLeod’s part.
She said: “He had six children. None of his other children went into construction, but I followed in his footsteps. He was at the helm of Plumrose Court in Maracas/St Joseph. He also built Mount Hope Villas. I think that was about 32 townhouses, including some high-end and reasonably affordable houses.”
When she returned from her quantity surveying studies at London South Bank University in England in 1990 she went to work at her father’s firm, which was established 50 years ago.
“I did not realise when I switched to quantity surveying that it was by design. My father is still the greatest influence on my life.”
She added: “He was a man of integrity. I try to pattern my life after him. He left an indelible mark on my life. A lot of doors are open for me because of his legacy. I remember one day HDC chairman Noel Garcia came on the site and spoke about him. Mr Garcia told me my father would have been proud of me. I am proud of my father. I am proud to emulate him. I plan to continue following in his footsteps. I can continue to build on his legacy.
“Now I am 100 per cent owner of the company. I think he would have worked for the National Housing Authority before it was replaced by the HDC in 2005. Sadly, he died in 2013. May he rest in peace.”