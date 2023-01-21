I chose T&T after Russian stint

THE TWO questions bpTT’s new president, David Campbell, get asked the most are: what was it like working in Russia, and did he meet its President Vladimir Putin?

“Russia is very much of interest to everybody at the moment, isn’t it?” he observed.

In his 38-year career at BP, he has had two working stints in Russia: between 2003 and 2007 as a senior member of the upstream leadership team of TNK-BP, which was a 50/50 joint venture between Rosneft and BP. The second stint was from 2014 to February 2022 as president of BP Russia in charge of managing the company’s 19.75 per cent shareholding in the majority State-owned integrated energy company, Rosneft.

In that time, he’s met Putin and his four children have all lived a part of their childhood in Russia.