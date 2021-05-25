Ice-cream business finds a way to grow

HUSBAND and wife team, Anthony and June Henry, are the folks behind A&J’s Premium Ice Cream Shop in Charlieville, Chaguanas.
The couple serves up unique and interesting ice cream flavours such as dragon fruit, ginger-turmeric, pineapple chow, and caramel mocha cheesecake, to name a few. Their establishment is definitely not your typical ice cream shop.
With over 78 flavours to choose from, the couple enjoys tantalising the palates of their customers. One-scoop of ice cream costs $20, a two-scoop $35, and a three-scoop $45. They also sell ice cream in various size containers from 1 pint all the way up to 10 litres.
For the Henrys, things have not always been smooth sailing for the business.
The couple started selling ice cream out of thei driveway at their home. They made all of it by hand until they had enough money to buy equipment for the business. They made their two children Anastasia, 5, and Junior 3, their honorary taste-testers.
The husband and wife team is originally from St James and San Juan but now reside in Chaguanas. The Henrys both worked previously at VEMCO Ltd, where they met and got married.
The couple told Express Business, what prompted them to open their own business, and some of the challenges they have had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.
June said, “We decided that we needed an additional form of income. Anthony had always wanted to sell ice cream. His idea was to purchase and resell while I thought that it would be best to make and sell our own ice cream. He approached our landlord to ask if we could rent one of the car park spots in front of our building to sell ice cream. He said yes. We were really excited to begin. We didn’t have a lot of money to start up but we made a lot of plans of where we wanted to go. We used the last of our savings and we purchased the ingredients to make our ice cream as well as a cooler and some containers to put our finished product into.”
The couple said they made $75 on their first day, and though it may not seem like a lot of money to some people, it was enough for them to keep going.
She said, “When we first started selling ice cream, Anastasia was just one year old. During the day while Anthony was working, I sold ice cream from the car park spot with Anastasia in a little stroller next to me. Now that they are older, they give ideas for new ice cream flavours. We call them second generation flavours which seem to be moving faster than our flavours. Business has been unpredictable, exciting, and nerve-wracking. We have been increasing our visibility and brand, but we know that there is still a long road to go.
“Our aim is to become a household name within Trinidad and Tobago. To distribute our signature ice cream to groceries across the country and then eventually to export to the wider Caribbean region,” she said.
A&J’s Premium Ice Cream has been in operation since 2017. The couple slowly built their confectionery empire, moving from a cooler to a mini freezer and tent, and finally, an ice cream cart. In less than a year, the couple’s ice cream business was doing so well they were able to acquire a store front in Charlieville.
“It was completely empty. We just had our big freezer and a counter. By October 2018, we had acquired a semi commercial ice cream machine which completely changed the way we do business. There was no more ice and salt for us. No more machines burning out. No more waiting 45 minutes for ice cream to be completed,” she said.
Things were going well for the Henrys, they expanded operations and opened a second branch of A&J’s Premium Ice Cream in Couva in 2020. Unfortunately, the sweet-treat haven was short-lived.
“In March 2020 we invested in a second location in Couva. Almost as soon as it opened it began to do really well. Unfortunately, Covid came and we had to close down that store” she said.
The couple decided to focus all their efforts on their first location in Charlieville, and in January 2021 added coffee to their ice cream shop.
The Henrys, through their coffee house, provide an all-day breakfast menu consisting of teas, coffees, iced teas, lattes, pastas, and paninis.
“I think that what makes us different is our ingenuity, the excitement that we have for the things that we create is infused into our brand and is extended to our staff who are like an extension of our family and to our customers.”
Adjusting to the imposition of a State of Emergency, the Henrys have opened a convenience store, two spots down from their flagship store in Charlieville, where their customers can purchase their ice cream in containers.
They are also working on rolling out their ice creams to various supermarkets within the next few weeks.