Ice cream couple have big dreams

SOON AFTER Anthony and June-Ann Henry met, they fell in love and began working on different business ideas together.
After opening a travel agency, a snack shop and selling bake and shark, the entrepreneurial couple who never hesitate to try something new, moved forward with ice cream as their next business venture.
The parents of three young children, ages six, five and four, they started selling ice cream in 2017 from a little table outside their home. They moved to a van and then opened their first store front one year later.
From just four flavours, the couple increased their offerings to over 100 flavours. Their pepper ice cream, Thai curry ice cream and salt prune ice cream are among the favourites with customers.
While the Henrys are the proud owners of A&J Premium Ice Cream, located in Charlieville, they operate more than just an ice cream parlour as they have transitioned into a full-fledged restaurant where customers not only enjoy premium ice cream but also a palatable menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
When it comes to running their business, June-Ann, who is 34, is loaded with all the ideas, while Anthony, 33, is known for his business acumen.
“Anthony is naturally very business oriented and I myself had ideas of getting into various businesses before we got together. With this we were always willing to try our ideas without hesitation,” June-Ann said.
Anthony says the pair make the perfect team.
“June and I have really different personalities and that is what makes us strong because June is careful and calculated and I am always willing to take the risk. With this combination, we make the perfect team, continuously pushing forward,” Anthony said.
As a stay-at-home mother, June-Ann said the financial burden mounted, prompting her husband to begin selling ice cream.
She said: “When we had our first child, I stopped working. Things became difficult for us financially and we were looking for a way to earn additional income.
“Anthony wanted to begin selling ice cream. It was an idea that he had for a while and it really stuck with him. Initially, the idea was to buy and resell ice cream, but I thought that it would be better if we made it to sell.
“When we started, we didn’t have an official business plan, but we did talk about what we wanted out of the business. We knew that we had to start small, based on the cash that we had, so we talked about starting with our little table and cooler, which we did.
“After that, we wanted to open a storefront and then begin making and selling our own ice cream and open multiple locations and begin distributing the ice cream to supermarkets. But because the idea was to eventually make and sell our own ice cream, we decided that that is how we would begin -- making and selling it for ourselves.
“So, we rented a car park spot. We had a folded plastic table that we placed a cooler on and we put our little bowls of ice cream in the cooler and began selling ice cream with a handmade sign that customers from the road could barely read.”
June-Ann said during the day, while Anthony was at work, she would have Ana in the stroller next to her while she sold ice cream. Then, when he came home in the evening, he would take over while she put her daughter to sleep. Then they would stay up and make ice cream to sell the next day.
“We started business on April 13 2017. Since then, we upgraded from the small table. We added a tent, then the tent turned into a van that we sold from. Then we opened our first store front in February 2018,” June-Ann said.
Flavour development
She admitted that she didn’t like her husband’s flavours at all, until he began to make little alterations.
“When we first began selling ice cream we had four flavours and our customers would suggest flavours for us to begin making. Then we started experimenting with flavours like our apple cinnamon ice cream. The idea behind it was apple pie.
“Our pepper ice cream really was a challenge to come up with. We always look forward to the reactions from people when they taste our ice cream for the first time. The pepper flavour is really a unique experience because when you taste it initially you don’t get the pepper but then afterwards it hits you at the back of the throat. Just recently, we made salt prune ice cream, which surprisingly is super popular. A lot of customers say that it tastes like a salted caramel flavour. Charcoal coconut, Thai curry coconut and ginger tumeric are just some of our unique flavours.”
She said whenever they come across exotic fruits, they turn them into ice cream, such as dragon fruit ice cream. They now offer over 117 flavours including our seasonal ones such as sorrel and barbadine,” June-Ann said.
The couple opened a second branch which was forced to close because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We opened a second location in Couva about two weeks before the country shut down and unfortunately, we had to close it. We then expanded our current store. Initially, the expansion idea was A&J’s ice cream shop and coffee house. We served breakfast items, teas and coffees. It has changed a bit now and we are offering brunch, lunch and dinner. The change is really based on what our customers ask for and seem to be more interested in,” June-Ann explained.
June-Ann said their customers encouraged them to transition to a full-fledged restaurant.
“The idea of adding food really came about from customers asking if we offered food. We came up with a menu of foods that we knew we could make and thought would be popular. We started with an all-day breakfast menu which included pancakes, waffles, buljol and coconut bake. We then expanded our menu options to include wings and fries, grilled shrimp and mash, tenders and fries, waffles and fries. We also offer iced coffee, lemon ice tea, and a wide variety of ice cream shakes,” she said.
They plan on opening a couple more branches.
“We enjoy the fact that we could work together as a family. Anthony is very creative and likes experimenting,” June-Ann said.
Asked if she had advice for families looking to start a business, she said: “Stick with it, despite how hard it may be and make sure to reinvest in your business.