IDB advising Govt on restructuring of PoS Port

A BUDGET announcement in 2020—a partner for the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) via a public private partnership (PPP)—has failed to materialise in two fiscal years.
In an interview with the Sunday Express in July, Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan said that by August 2022 the Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a private investor would have been issued.
“Right now, we are formalising the RFP, which should be out by August,” he had said.
He said then he expected that the RFP to be out for about three months with an operator being installed by 2023.
Into fiscal 2023, the Ministry of Works and Transport is now looking to draft an RFP with its partner, the Inter American Development Bank (IDB), before it can even go to the market, be evaluated or awarded.
On Monday, Sinanan, the line minister for the Port Authority, said at the launch of a PPP briefing session on the Port that he hoped it would provide “all potential private partners around the world with the opportunity to obtain more information and clarification about the project’s deliverables, and the milestones already achieved.”
The actual process to draft and approve an RFP could take months.
At the same time, Sinanan noted that until then, the Port remains subsidised by the State.
“Notwithstanding the benefits to be derived, the reality i, there are several challenges facing the Port, including, low productivity, obsolete and non-competitive infrastructure; and the need for public subsidies to pay operative costs.
“The challenges I have identified today have contributed to the following issues. Since 2014, the Port’s throughput has been steadily decreasing. Turnaround times and container movement rates are declining, while port equipment such as cranes are not transferring as many containers as targeted. In this regard, the Ministry of Works and Transport looks forward to this RFP attracting significant interest, resulting in a concession agreement that will benefit Trinidad and Tobago, the Private Partner, and the Port,” he had said.
The PATT is the largest containerised port in T&T, handling 63 per cent of cargo volumes in the country with a ten per cent increase year-to-date for 2022 as compared to 2021.
Expressions of Interest
In August 2021, the PATT invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from investors for private sector involvement in the operation of the port.
According to the Authority, the EOI was designed to encourage and create a competitive environment for the creation of new business opportunities and revenue streams for the Port Authority and the potential partner.
The EOI targeted investors with experience in port investments, development and operations, shipping, logistics and cruise operations.
The potential investors were invited to propose business ideas that would support participation in a Public Private Landlord model project with the Port Authority in the areas of cargo operations, the cargo and cruise operations at the Port of Scarborough, regional cargo activities at the Caricom wharves and the cruise shipping operations of the Port Authority.
In the notice, the Port Authority said it recognises that an effective PPP agreement has the potential to not only generate revenue but also positively enhance the experience of port users, businesses and the national community.
The EOI closed on November 23, 2021.
At the time, Sinanan had said that the EOI was to determine the market appetite for the project.
In addition to the EOI, the PATT issued an RFP for the procurement of advisory services to the Port Authority for the PPP project from the period November 01, 2021 to December 17, 2021.
Chair of the Cabinet sub-committee Allyson West said efficient port operations are a vital component of the health of our economy and, accordingly, the well-being of our people.
“It is therefore not lost on the Government that in the 2020 Ease of Doing Business Survey, Trinidad and Tobago was ranked 134th out of 190 countries in the area of Trading Across Borders. Clearly not a very competitive position,” she observed.
“As the country began to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting global lockdown, and confronted the necessity to revitalise the economy as quickly as possible, we determined that an important part of that recovery must encompass the significant improvement in our trading infrastructure, hinged on the enhanced operation of the PPOS.
“The overwhelming conclusion of the Cabinet-appointed committee was that to achieve this goal would require the involvement of the private sector, bringing the required expertise and resources to transform the Port operations from one that is a drain on the economy and a hindrance to efficient international trade, to one that contributes to the national coffers and supports our manufacturing and commercial sectors through the efficient movement of goods into and out of T&T.
“Our ports are national assets and we have an obligation to make sure their operations match their potential,” she said.
She noted that her “expectations of this initiative are therefore quite high”.
PPP initiative
The MOWT is collaborating with the Inter-American Development Bank and the Global Infrastructure Facility for this project.
A successful partner at the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) could bring up to US$200 million, said its chairman Lyle Alexander.
The PPP initiative seeks to rationalise the operations of the PATT and to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations.
On October 5, 2020, in his budget contribution, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had said the Government was looking for a private operator for the Port.
“In particular, Madam Speaker, the private sector has become increasingly and successfully involved in the operations of cargo-handling operations at port facilities worldwide. Public port agencies have been moving away from the service port model under which national port authorities provide all commercial services as well as regulatory functions; but increasingly have been utilising the landlord model. The Government has decided to adopt this approach with the Port Authority retaining its regulatory and asset management functions, but with managerial, operational and financial responsibility for commercial activities such as terminals and equipment in the port area under a new investor.
“The Ministry of Works of Transport will therefore be mandated to take immediate steps to rationalise by the end of fiscal 2021, the operations of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations now carried out by the Port of Port of Spain, leaving the ferry service to the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Company Limited and the lands for the Port of Spain Infrastructure Company. We will also take steps to ensure that the operations at Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation are consistent with the operations of the port handling operations of the Port of Port of Spain,” he had said,
The Cabinet subsequently appointed a committee chaired by West, which produced a report on the port’s potential.
In an interview with the Express following the announcement, Alexander had said that the Port is one of the few in the region that has zero private sector involvement.