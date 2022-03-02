Regan Asgarali

INNOVATION MONEY: Regan Asgarali, left, controller of the Intellectual Property Office, with Lauren Boodhoo, manager of Intellectual Property at the St Augustine Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Prof Brian Copeland, UWI St Augustine principal; Carina Cockburn, IDB country representative, and Richard Aching, manager of technical examination at the IDB’s Intellectual Property

Approximately TT$1.5 million is being spent to strengthen local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in monetising digital assets and intellectual property.

On Tuesday the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Trinidad and Tobago Intellectual Property Office held a signing ceremony to launch the new project “Digital Innovations for Sustainable Environmental and Economic Recovery”.

The project, which consists of three phases, will be financed through the IDB and granted to the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and will be implemented by The University of the West Indies with support from the Trinidad and Tobago IPO.

This initiative is framed within the IDB’s Vision 2025 pathway for an economic recovery, which includes transformation as a way to maximise the contribution of the private sector to the country’s recovery.

At the signing ceremony at the IDB’s office in St Clair, Port of Spain, UWI St Augustine principal Prof Brian Copeland said The UWI is focused on developing and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship via its Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) Ecosystem within the university and beyond, by connecting academia to industry, policymakers and decision-makers.

“The elements of the ecosystem are the faculties where ideation and initial concept development take place, an entrepreneurship unit that provides business development, training and mentorship. The St Augustine Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (StACIE) is responsible for connecting the various arms of academia with industry, policymakers and decision-makers.

“Critically, StACIE serves as the portal to UWI Ventures Ltd (UVL), a UWI subsidiary that, inter alia, serves as a holding company for UWI spin-off companies,” he said.

Copeland said this country has many lost opportunities when it comes to protecting its assets, citing as an example the steelpan.

“When the steelpan first appeared in other countries, a light should have gone off to protect our intellectual property, but that did not happen and it’s now lost to the world. So that is why it’s important to strengthen the framework we had before,” he explained.

IDB’s country representative Carina Cockburn said digital innovations are taking place every day and the intangible assets and data being created in the digital economy are playing an increasing role in a firm’s business model and its competitiveness in the market.

“Intellectual property rights have become a critical tool firms use to protect and monetise their intangible assets. IP assets account for 70 per cent or more of a business’ perceived net value and is a major value driver for start-ups and firms.”

She noted this operation will support the Government’s role in giving direction to economic growth and innovation through mission-oriented innovation policies.

