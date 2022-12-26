MASSY Holdings president and CEO Gervase Warner has signalled to the investment holding company’s shareholders that it will be looking to raise new capital in the future.

Addressing shareholders at the group’s 2022 annual meeting on December 21, Warner said: “It is likely in the future, given the success that we are having with our business development activities, that the group may need to find more capital from other sources, including additional or new public offerings in different markets.