IDB lends T&T US$80m to improve water supply

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved an US$80 million ($544 million) loan to boost the efficiency, quality, sustainability, and resilience of this country’s drinking water supply and water security.
In a news release, the IDB said the US$80 million loan is part of a US$315 million conditional credit line for T&T’s National Water Sector Transformation Programme.
The initial loan disbursement will funds for institutional strengthening and capacity building to help the country’s Ministry of Public Utilities and its executing agency, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), improve their governance and sustainable management of water resources.
It noted that the programme will directly benefit an estimated 1,025,000 residents (310,665 households), plus an additional 279,500 residents (84,705 households) in surrounding communities.
According to the IDB, approximately 16,841 business, agricultural, and industrial customers and charitable institutions in different supply areas will benefit as well.
The programme will also support WASA’s operational, commercial, and technical management by providing access to innovative digital transformation tools and technologies and data-driven management systems.
“WASA’s services will be upgraded through network rehabilitation and optimisation, organisational development and capacity building, integrated water resources management, climate change, and natural disaster risk management, and leveraging the IDB’s experience in water loss reduction projects. All of these actions promise to lower the agency’s operating costs and subsidies,” the IDB release further outlined.
The programme is also aligned with the IDB group’s country strategy 2021/2025 for T&T, specifically the strategic objective of optimising digital service delivery by digitising operational processes and adopting smart technology for water infrastructure and related information and communications technologies.
The loan will be disbursed over four years, with a 25-year repayment term, a 5.5-year grace period, and an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
Previous facility
WASA has benefited from several IDB loans in the past, including a US$546.5 million, three-phase programme aimed at improving T&T’s environmental conditions by reducing uncontrolled discharge of untreated wastewater.
The first phase of that programme was financed by a $246.5 million loan from the IDB, which was approved by the IDB in December 2012. The first phase was meant to focus on the construction of two wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), in San Fernando and Malabar catchments respectively, and their attendant trunk sewers. The first phase of that programme also focused on the institutional strengthening of WASA through personnel training and implementation of key actions to improve commercial management services and corporate governance.
The goal of the first phase was that 90 per cent of the wastewater treated by the new plants would meet water pollution norms and have a zero or positive net impact on downstream water quality.
Government commissioned wastewater treatment plants in Trincity and San Fernando this year.