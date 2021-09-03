IDB lends Term Finance US$1m

IDB Lab, the innovation lab of the Inter-American Development Bank, approved a US$1 million ($6.75 million) loan to Term Finance Ltd recently, to support its innovative digital lending model which provides loans to micro, small, and medium-size enterprises in Trinidad and Tobago.
Since 1993, IDB Lab has approved more than US$2 billion in projects developed in 26 Latin American and Caribbean countries.
The lending agency’s lead investment officer, Dieter Wittkowski, said: “This is the first loan from IDB Lab’s Social Entrepreneurship Programme to a Trinidad company in over 25 years.”
In March this year, Term Finance Holdings, the parent company of Term Finance, sold a 19.9 per cent stake in the company to majority State-owned First Citizens Bank for an undisclosed sum of money.
Together, the two entities are committed to continuing to introduce innovative credit and banking solutions to the underserved segment of the financial markets in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica. St Lucia and Guyana, said the companies in a joint news release.
Dr Christian Stone, chief executive officer of Term Finance (SME TT), told the Express that his team has processed over TT$40 million in loan applications from micro, small and medium-size enterprises in T&T over the past 12 months.
“Since our official launch last year, we have had an overwhelming level of interest in our product…interestingly, over 45 per cent of applications that we received were from small businesses run by Trinidadian women.
“We also found that the approval rate for female-run businesses has been higher than male-run businesses. That’s something that our AI robot has picked up on and while the robot does not disadvantage applications from male-run businesses, it surely gives extra points to applications from female-run businesses…there’s a bit of machine learning happening, so while we have processed over $40 million in applications, not every application would have been touched by human hands,” Stone added.
A release from IDB Lab specified that its loan, combined with resources from Term Finance’s local banking partners, First Citizens Bank, will enable SMEs to more easily and rapidly access the credit they need to expand their operations and sales, and thus sustain the crucial jobs they generate, mainly among vulnerable and low-income populations.
It is also expected that Term Finance (SME TT) will expand its operations into Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia and Guyana, all markets in which its parent company currently owns and operates lending businesses.
Loan applications to SME TT can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.