Trinidad and Tobago came in for high praise from the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank Ilan Goldfajn for its efforts in addressing key developmental issues.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 11th annual Consultation of Caribbean Governors of the IDB, at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) yesterday, during his first official visit, Goldfajn shared that the Caribbean region ranks the highest on the IDB’s Progress Monitoring Report.
He further highlighted the strides T&T has made in addressing key developmental challenges.
“Trinidad and Tobago has been an example of how we can overcome tough challenges. This country used its Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to expand social support and provide credit to small companies. That kept businesses afloat and protected jobs.
“This country also continued to advance its ambitious digital transformation strategy. The creation of a dedicated Ministry of Digital Transformation puts the country at the forefront of an area that is critical to creating opportunities and accelerating development,” Goldfajn said.
Strides towards gender equality
And, with International Women’s Day being observed tomorrow, the IDB president also had praise for T&T’s efforts towards gender equality.
“This country stands out for promoting female leaders. The country’s president, speaker of the house, and police commissioner are women. And IDB research shows that this country leads all of Latin America and the Caribbean, with women filling about 69 per cent of all public sector leadership positions,” he acknowledged.
Goldfajn said last year IDB approved almost US$1.2 billion for the Caribbean, more than double the previous year and four times pre-pandemic levels.
“Last year, we approved programmes for strengthening fiscal sustainability, boosting economic growth, and investing in resilient infrastructure, among other things. And in T&T we approved a programme to address inequality and inclusion by improving the water supply for about 1.3 million people. This will also improve health and commercial activity in marginalised areas,” he outlined.
Also speaking at the opening ceremony was Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles, who expressed concern over the sea level rise, which is a destructive physical force and equally threatening to the Caribbean.
“In Trinidad and Tobago alone, a study related to the Convention of Biological Services in 2017 indicated that the dollar value of shoreline protection provided by coastal ecosystems for Trinidad and Tobago falls in the range of US$133 per hectare per year.
“Aside from protection services, coastal ecosystems also support recreation and tourism-based activities, valued at up to US$394,428 per hectare per year. Taking into consideration the multitude of natural assets in our region, the mere thought of losing these resources is both unimaginable and terrifying,” Beckles emphasised.
She noted that the loss of land through coastal erosion and other issues related to sea level rise and climate change is not only an environmental ordeal but possesses catastrophic, far-reaching negative effects on the region’s economic enhancement and survival.
“Projections indicate that cumulative losses could total US$22 billion annually by the year 2050, a figure representing in the area of ten per cent of the Caribbean’s economy.
“Adding to this, in the wake of two intemperate years, the residue of the unprecedented fallout from Covid-19 on economies across the Caribbean region still lingers. This was intensified by our huge dependence on external demand for resources, tourism, and finance,” the minister added.