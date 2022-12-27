IDB: T&T to grow in 2023 and 2024

A REPORT last week from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) predicts that after two years of contractions, the T&T economy is projected to recover in 2022 and maintain moderate levels of growth through 2024.
“GDP is expected to expand by 2 per cent in 2022, as the oil economy faces production constraints while the non-oil sector is expected to have a stronger recovery,” according to the report, which is entitled ‘Headwinds facing the post-pandemic recovery.’ In addition to a regional overview section, the report contains country-specific sections for the Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The IDB report projects that the moderate level of growth in the next two years would be based on high energy prices, which are expected to continue through 2024.
“Higher energy prices are reflected in higher levels of the value of exports in the medium term, but they do not necessarily reflect higher levels of production.
“In its October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the value of goods exports will grow by an average of 17.4 per cent over 2022–2025, while growth in the volume of exports is estimated to average 11.2 per cent over the same period.
“The average annual value of export goods for 2022 through 2025 is estimated in the IMF’s October 2022 WEO to be almost 60 per cent higher than the estimates in the IMF’s April 2022 WEO,” said the IDB report, which was authored by IDB staffers Victor Gauto and Nirvana Satnarine-Singh.
It cited IMF estimates that the T&T economy will record an average annual growth rate of 3.4 per cent over 2022–2025.
“Boosted by high energy prices, Government revenues are expected to grow by 38 per cent in 2022 and average 11 per cent growth for over 2022–2025, contributing to a fiscal deficit projected to decline from more than 11 per cent of GDP in 2020 to less than 2 per cent during 2025 to 2027,” according to the IDB. The report also estimated that T&T’s debt-to-GDP levels are expected to decline from 80 per cent of GDP in 2020 to 63.6 per cent in 2024, supported by smaller fiscal deficits and growing nominal GDP levels.
Growing sectors
In the first quarter of 2022, real GDP of the non-energy sector increased by 2.2 per cent (year-over-year). The manufacturing sector grew by 4.1 percent, mainly driven by the food and beverages industry, where real GDP increased by 36.2 per cent.
There was also significant GDP growth in transportation and storage, other service activities, and accommodation and food services, which expanded by 21.2 per cent, 19.6 per cent, and 12.2 per cent, respectively.
Real GDP of the energy sector declined by 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, the report stated, due to contractions in natural gas exploration and extraction and in refining, which fell by 5.1 per cent and 4.1 per cent respectively. Natural gas production has lagged increasing natural gas prices, which has prevented a stronger post-pandemic recovery.
The country’s economic performance is significantly dependent on the energy sector, which continues to be an integral source of exports and fiscal revenue, said the IDB.
The report also opined that the prices of Trinidad and Tobago’s main exports are expected to remain “relatively high” through 2024 for specific commodities such as oil and natural gas.
“The average price of the main oil benchmarks (Brent, WTI, and Dubai), reached a high of US$98 per barrel in 2022, up from US$61 before the pandemic, and are expected to remain over US$80 through 2024, before dropping to US$71 by 2027.
“Natural gas prices are averaging almost twice what they were in 2019 and are projected to remain at least 30 per cent above pre-pandemic levels through 2025.
“Similarly, fertiliser prices have also increased significantly, with the price of ammonia booming to more than four times what it was at the end of 2019, methanol almost doubling, and urea more than doubling,” the report stated.
Inflation contained
The report stated that despite a consistent increase in general price levels in 2022, inflation in T&T remained relatively contained compared to other countries in the Caribbean, with the year-on-year inflation rate averaging 4.9 percent for January to August 2022 and reaching a high of 6.2 percent in August 2022.
“Food prices were mainly affected by external factors, as food commodities accounted for 17.7 per cent of total commodity imports in 2021. In August 2022, food inflation reached 11.7 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent one year prior.
“Relatively large price increases were also seen for transportation, with prices increasing by 8.6 per cent in August 2022, as well as for imputed rent, which increased 7.4 per cent in July 2022 (year-over-year),” according to the IDB report.
The Washington DC-based institution said the implication of rising prices is important.
It noted that a recent IDB study, Arias et al (2022), estimated that a 20 per cent increase in food prices in 23 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean would lead to an increase of 1.6 per cent in moderate poverty and 1.8 per cent in extreme poverty, increasing the total number of people living in moderate and extreme poverty by 9.8 million and 10.8 million, respectively.
Policy responses
The IDB said that the focus of policy responses in T&T has been on supporting economic activity, maintaining price stability, and providing relief for cost-of-living increases.
The report said at the macro level, the Central Bank has maintained the monetary policy rate at 3.5 percent since March 2020, signaling support for private sector lending.
“Moreover, fuel subsidies have contributed to keeping price levels stable. However, because the cost of these subsidies has been high, the government introduced measures to gradually reduce the fuel subsidy as part of its 2023 budget. This is expected to reduce total fuel subsidies from US$390 million (5 per cent of total expenditures) in FY2022 to US$320 million in FY2023,” the report said.