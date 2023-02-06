Consumers could find themselves paying higher prices for flour, cooking oil, and even animal feed, due to the proposed increase in electricity prices.
Chief executive officer of the National Flour Mills (NFM), Ian Mitchell, told the Express that the majority State-owned company ran some numbers and the proposed rate hike will have a significant impact on its costs.
“It is going to be quite significant. The question is going to be: can we absorb it? Already we have started looking at what the approach should be to allow us to mitigate and absorb those costs without passing them on,” said Mitchell.
Asked if all things being equal, can the population expect the price of flour to increase, Mitchell explained, “I have to be honest with you and say it may have some impact on cost. I have to be honest with you and say that.”
Mitchell said the NFM had run some numbers and determined that the cost will be high and the company is now developing plans on how it can manage costs by becoming more energy efficient and reducing its demand on the grid.
In the short term, however, consumers have been seeing lower prices for flour and cooking oil from NFM.
“While we have not advertised that prices have been reduced, what we have done is we have offered deals and promotions that have effectively resulted in a reduction in prices to the consumer. So the consumer would have seen that.” He told the Express.
Mitchell posited that the size of the reduction would depend upon where you shop, whether it is in a small shop or a discount store.
He added that the price of cooking oil came down some months ago as NFM passed on the benefits of lower commodity prices.
“There is a lot of emotional connection with flour and we are trying just to do what is right when we can pass on whatever savings to the consumer without making a big fanfare about it,” Mitchell said
He added, “Corn and soybean meal, on the other hand, I think right now we have record prices for soybean meal which is used as a protein source in animal feed. We reduced prices of our all-purpose feed last year and continued to reduce prices a little bit more in January, in spite of those changes in prices we see for soybean.”
NFM’s CEO said, fortunately, the company has grain from a previous period and therefore it can hold prices for now.
“We are hoping that by the time we go back out there to bring our next shipment, we should see prices of soy and corn come back down so it doesn’t affect us,” Mitchell ended.