Trinidad and Tobago stands to benefit financially from research being led by the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) into the carbon content of mangrove soils.
In a news release, the IMA said its Mangrove Soil Carbon Sequestration Assessment will provide essential data, putting a concrete monetary value on the carbon currently stored in T&T’s mangrove forests, from which the country can earn foreign exchange in the future.
The IMA said mangrove forests are one of the most carbon-dense ecosystems on earth, with over 90 per cent of their carbon being stored in the mangrove soils.
The project, which is funded by the British High Commission, is being called a blue carbon project.
The project, which will soon be completed, was initiated in January 2021 and involves the analysis of soil cores from various mangrove sites around the country, including sites at the Caroni Swamp and Nariva Swamp.
Research sites were selected to cover the wide gamut of environmental variables faced by mangroves.
The IMA said it expects to gain an understanding of which of the country’s mangrove forests store the most carbon, but also of the factors that contribute to variances in the amount of carbon stored in mangrove soils.
This soil carbon project builds upon a previous study conducted in 2020 by Prof John Agard of The University of the West Indies in collaboration with the IMA. That study measured the carbon content of mangrove trees specifically.
Together with that research, the IMA is set to develop the most accurate estimation of Mangrove Forest Carbon Storage ever done for Trinidad and Tobago. This project is also being conducted in collaboration with researchers, academics and government bodies from Guyana and Suriname and will give the first ever measurements of mangrove soil carbon for the countries involved.
Carbon dioxide, the most commonly produced greenhouse gas, is one of the main drivers of climate change.
Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing, securing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide and is now viewed by the scientific community as a critical component of combating climate change.
While carbon markets, which assign a value to and allow for the trading of units of greenhouse-gas emissions, are still somewhat in a developmental phase, a necessary prerequisite for participation is having comprehensive, high-quality data, which this project aims to acquire, the IMA said.
More rigorous data collection qualifies countries for higher pricing tiers—and the data collection processes used by the IMA correspond to the top tier.
This research, along with the policy components of the project and information sharing collaborations with other Caribbean territories who engage in carbon trading, is a proactive step contributing towards T&T’s readiness to participate in carbon markets in the future, according to the IMA.