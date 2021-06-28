The National Insurance Board (NIB) is expecting a 10 per cent decline in contributions for the fiscal year 2021.

As such, the NIB said it may soon be forced to liquidate assets to generate income, as it now has to pay out more than it is earning from contributions. Already, the number of contributors in the National Insurance System (NIS) declined by 4 per cent — from 420,638 in 2019 to 404,197 in 2020. The NIB had 516,926 contributors for the 12 months ended June 30, 2015, according to its annual report that year.