IN A bid to incentivise oil companies and generate new oil production, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government would introduce a tiered system of Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) for fiscal 2023.
Delivering the 2023 budget in Parliament, Imbert said: “I propose to enhance the current SPT concession for small onshore oil producers and introduce in 2023 a tiered system of Supplemental Petroleum Tax at lower rates for shallow water marine operators, as opposed to the current fixed rates of SPT of 18 per cent, 25 per cent and 33 per cent that kick in as soon as the price of oil crosses US$50 per barrel.”
He said the production limit for small producers of oil on land to benefit from the previously increased threshold price of US$75 per barrel for oil before SPT is applicable will be increased to 4,000 barrels a day and the sunset clause will be repealed.
For new oil wells in shallow water marine areas, whether in existing fields or new fields, the following rates of SPT will now apply:
Oil price (P) Rate of SPT
$0.00 to $50.00 0%
$50.01 to $70.00 15%
$70.01 to $90.00 20%
$90.01 to $200.00 SPT rate = 20% +0.2% (P - 90.00)
$201.00 and over 42%
He said these measures will require amendments to the Petroleum Taxes Act Chap 62:01 and will take effect on January 1, 2023.
“We believe that these reduced rates of SPT for new oil production in the marine areas will allow companies to access the required financing to increase their drilling and get approval for new exploration and production programmes thus increasing the production of much needed oil.
“The methodology for determining what will be defined as a “new” well will be discussed with the oil companies before implementation of the new SPT rates in January 2023. We are also looking at adjustment of other oil and gas taxes and other innovative fiscal incentives to encourage new investment in the sector. We will advise on these and other adjustments to the energy tax regime in due course after consultation with the oil and gas companies,” he said yesterday.
Imbert also proposed to decrease the rate of the Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) from the current 35 per cent to 30 per cent for companies engaged in deepwater exploration. He said the proposal to decrease the PPT was being made in the context of deepwater exploration costs being significant.
The minister said the measure will require amendments to the Petroleum Taxes Act Chap 62:01 and is estimated to cost $50 million. It will take effect on January 1, 2023.
Imbert said that over the next three months, the Government will also be looking at adjustments to other energy taxes, again to motivate the oil companies to increase production. In his presentation, he emphasised that T&T remained an oil and gas-based economy.
“While there can be no dispute that we must diversify, and we are doing so, as evidenced by the fact that the non-oil sector now contributes over 50 per cent of our GDP, it is a fallacy for people to insist that we should not focus on enhancing and strengthening our oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors,” he said.
In fiscal 2023, the Government expects to earn $25 billion from oil revenue from its budgeted figure of $56 billion.
It has pegged the oil price at US$92.60 and the natural gas price at US$6 per mmbtu.