Imbert admits things not as rosy as 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has admitted that as a result of declining energy prices, the economic outlook for 2023 is not as good as it was in 2022.
Since January the Sunday Express has reported consistently on the declining commodity prices, and while Imbert tweeted that he was achieving all his revenue targets, he has now admitted that things are not as rosy as last year.
Speaking on Friday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, at a trade show organised by the Jamaican government, Imbert said, “Commodity prices have gone down.
“It is not as rosy as 2022, but what we have found very peculiar in 2022, which would be of great interest to you, is that our non oil sector, our manufacturing sector, somehow managed to rebound from Covid and also managed to grow in a way we did not expect.”
Imbert admitted that close to 50 per cent of all of government revenue comes from the energy sector, including oil, natural gas and petrochemicals, all of which have seen prices soften recently.
There have been worrying signs that ammonia prices are likely to go even lower this month with Green Market Analysis reporting that the Tampa ammonia price remains under pressure after a $200/mt (metric tonne) tumble from the February price of $790/mt CFR to the March price of $590/mt CFR.
This is the main price T&T’s ammonia is traded at and would mean lower revenue from Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the country.
According to Green Market Analysis, Ammonia terminal prices continue to slide as well, with new offers out of Oklahoma production points slipping to $600-$625/st FOB, down from $610-$650/st, while pricing for truck tonnes out of Gulf Coast terminals dropped to $525-$540/st FOB (Freight on Board) in the wake of the March Tampa settlement, down from $675-$700/st FOB.
The lower ammonia prices follow on the free fall of Natural Gas Prices at the Henry Hub and softer oil prices for both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil.
It means the Government is being hit all around with lower commodity prices and while, according to the Central Bank, the Keith Rowley administration was able to achieve its revenues in the first quarter of the financial year, the second quarter has seen lower prices.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is on record as saying the higher revenues received by the Government that led to both a budget surplus in 2022 and growth after seven years of decline was significantly helped by revenue from the petrochemical sector.
Imbert told the Lower House last year that the increase in government revenue for the first six months of the fiscal year was due to higher than anticipated receipts of taxes upon incomes and profits of $3.2 billion.
“If we drill into the figures what we find is that the good performance on taxes on incomes and profits was due to higher than projected receipts collected from other companies and that category includes the petrochemical companies which are proving to be a significant, let’s call it a life jacket for T&T, due to the considerably increased prices of petrochemicals,” Imbert said.
He added, “For those of us who monitor these things one would see that the prices of petrochemicals, ammonia, methanol, urea, etc have doubled, tripled and quadrupled over the last couple of years and the taxes from the petchem companies is a direct correlation with the prices of the end product, the petrochemicals, the methanol and so on. So we have had a significant boost from the petchem sector.”
US ammonia prices increased from US$487 per tonne in 2020 to US$746 per tonne in 2021, increasing US$259 per tonne, or a 53 per cent increase.
The price for ammonia in the US market then went to over US$1,400 a tonne last year. It is now less than half that price.
Argus Media last week reported general declines in ammonia prices in all regions.
In its February 23 bulletin it said, “Prices continue to correct lower across all regions, pressured by extremely weak spot demand, full storage tanks, and steady supply options globally.”
On the falling energy prices, the Finance Minister said T&T was still well placed. He pointed to the money the Government was getting from the sale of LNG, arguing that while there is a major decline at the Henry Hub it is not impacting the country as much as in the past.
“So it is no longer based on the Henry Hub price for gas which is the US benchmark, but it is weighted based on the prices in Europe, the UK, Spain, in Japan and Korea and South America.
So we have a basket of prices that we use now to get revenue and that has helped us tremendously.” Imbert told the trade mission.
He noted that while petrochemical prices are also on their way down, they are still elevated from the historic lows that occurred in 2020.
The Finance Minister told the Jamaican trade mission that Trinidad and Tobago was confident it will be able to work out an agreement with Venezuela to get gas from the Bolivarian Republic’s Dragon field to service the petrochemical sector which the Finance Minister admitted has spare capacity.
He said T&T was also trying to get natural gas from Guyana and Suriname.
“We are in discussions with Guyana and Suriname to get gas from those countries if that is at all possible.
“So speaking from my perspective I am looking at the outlook for the next five to ten years I would say our future is still very bright in terms of revenue from the energy sector, because of the alternative sources of gas we are seeking.” Imbert argued.
The Finance Minister predicted that going forward there will be growth and said the economy had weathered the storm of Covid-19 due to its many buffers including the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund which he said was now back over US$5billion.