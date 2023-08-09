“ARRANT nonsense.”
This is how Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday described statements made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that Guardian Holdings Ltd could be in danger of a meltdown reminiscent of the failure of CLICO in 2009.
In recent times, Persad-Bissessar has been raising questions about the financial stability of Guardian Holdings, particularly in light of a recent significant leadership shake-up within its parent company, NCB Financial Group.
Imbert, who held a virtual news conference yesterday, said Guardian Holdings’ audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 showed that GHL made a profit of $1.1 billion
And he said GHL’s most recent financial statement for the period ended June 30 showed that the group made a profit of $253.7 million.
He said these financial statements are available publicly for all.
But in addition to relying on the financial statements, Imbert said he also wrote the Central Bank to ensure everything was above board.
Imbert said he asked the Central Bank four pointed questions.
“Can any difficulty that NCBFG is experiencing possibly create a systemic risk for the financial sector in Trinidad and Tobago because of its majority ownership in Guardian Holdings?” Imbert said he asked the Central Bank.
“NCBFG is the parent company of Guardian Holdings, however, the two entities are separate legal entities. Guardian Holdings published its audited financial statements for December 2022 which reflected a financially sound position and most importantly all Trinidad and Tobago regulated financial entities in the Guardian Holdings Group, which would include the insurance company, are ring-fenced with adequate capital and liquidity at this time,” Imbert said the Central Bank stated in response.
The second question Imbert said he asked the Central Bank was “Is Guardian Holdings in any trouble in terms of capital adequacy, ratios, liquidity, etcetera.”
“As stated previously all Trinidad and Tobago regulated financial entities in the Guardian Holding Ltd Group are meeting regulatory requirements at this time including adequate capital and liquidity,” Imbert said as he read the Central Bank’s response.
The third question Imbert said he asked the Central Bank was “Is the Inspector of Financial Institutions seeing anything in Guardian Holdings’ reports or statements that are any cause for concern?”
He said the Central bank answered this question with one word; no.
The fourth question Imbert said he asked the Central Bank was “If NCB Financial Group collapses or suffers a liquidity crisis what would that do to Guardian Holdings”
“NCB simply has shares in Guardian Holdings, in the event that NCB fails these shares that are listed on the stock market can be sold without impacting the soundness and safety of the Guardian Group,” Imbert said the Central Bank stated in response.
Guardian Holdings’ total assets at the ended of December 31, according to its audited results was listed as $34.9 billion.
“So my press conference this morning is very simple. Come here and debunk this nonsense that is being put out in the public domain by the leader of the opposition. Arrant nonsense about another CLICO a possible collapse of Guardian Holdings,” Imbert said.