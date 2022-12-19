FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that a High Court judge ruled in his favour, when she dismissed a challenge to the minister’s appointment of Patrick Ferreira as chairman of the National Insurance Board (NIB).
In a news release yesterday, Imbert said the judge assigned to the matter, Justice Jacqueline Wilson, ruled in favour of Minister Imbert and dismissed an application by Opposition activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj’s application for judicial review of Imbert’s decision to appoint Ferreira as NIB chairman.
Patrick Ferreira will therefore continue as to act as chairman of the National Insurance Board until the expiration of his term in office, according to the news release.
Imbert recalled that in March 2022, Maharaj filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Finance Minister, over the minister’s decision to appoint businessman Ferreira as chairman of the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB).
Maharaj’s lawyers, led by senior counsel Anand Ramlogan and including UNC Senator Jyanti Lutchmedial, claimed that Imbert’s decision on Ferreira’s appointment, made in January 2022 was illegal, null and void on the ground that Ferreira was not independent of the groups that comprise the National Insurance Board, namely government, business and labour.
According to Imbert’s news release, Maharaj’s attorneys argued that Ferreira, by virtue of his past and current associations with business and government, cannot be said to be an individual who possesses the key characteristics contemplated by the National Insurance Act, and he was therefore not capable of holding the office of chairman.
The minister said the issue of Ferreira’s appointment as chairman of NIB was also raised by Opposition Senator Wade Mark and Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo early in 2022, leading to screaming newspaper headlines alleging that Minister Imbert had “breached” the National Insurance Act.
In his defence, Minister Imbert pointed out that the National Insurance Act made it clear that while the board shall act in accordance with the general policy directions of the Government given by the minister. But when exercising and performing its functions, powers and duties, the board shall be subject to the control or direction of no other person or authority.
Imbert also pointed out that eight previous chairmen of the NIB had significant business interests, including two appointments of chairman of NIB made by former UNC governments, namely Edward Bayley, who was made chairman in 1996, while being a director of Maritime Life (Caribbean) and executive director of the Maritime Financial Group, which was doing business with the Government at the time, and again in 2013, with the appointment of Adrian Bharath, a director of Trinre and managing director of AMB Corporate Finance, a company involved in corporate finance and financial consultancy services.