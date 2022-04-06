The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by $5 billion in a three-month period, proving that Trinidad and Tobago is not falling apart, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said on Tuesday night.
Addressing a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Diego Martin, Imbert said: “I want you to understand that the data does not support the ‘ole talk’ outside there. An increase in GDP from one quarter to another, in a three-month period, by $5 billion does not occur in a country that is falling apart. An increase in almost every economic sector does not occur in a country that is falling apart. This kind of economic performance exists in a country that is well managed by this PNM administration. And we are going to be very careful as a government to maintain the economic momentum that started in 2021. It will continue in 2022,” he said.
Imbert said updated data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) indicated that between July 2021 and September 2021, GDP grew by $5 billion.
“The quarterly GDP for that particular period was $44.5 billion. And if I go back to 2020, ...between July 2020 and September 2020, in the middle of Covid, economic production was $34.6 billion. One year later it is $44.6 billion. It grew by $10 billion. So the know-it-all experts, the naysayers are going to be a little confused. Because according to them, Trinidad and Tobago is falling apart. That is what they say. They love that,” Imbert said.
‘Tremendous recovery’
Imbert said the CSO updated its economic data on its website to reflect the economic data for Trinidad and Tobago to the end of September 2021. He said when he did the 2022 budget, the CSO was only able to provide data up to the end of June 2021 and that data was not encouraging.
“Now they have updated the data and what I am seeing from these figures is that there was a tremendous recovery in the Trinidad and Tobago economy in the third quarter of 2021. And we haven’t got December 2021 figures yet. And I dare say that the production in the T&T economy was at least equal to what occurred in the third quarter, I dare say better. Because in the last three months of 2021 the economy was opening up and the public health restrictions were being relaxed gradually,” he said. More and more businesses were opening up and oil and gas production were increasing and non-oil activity was increasing, he adde4d.
The Finance Minister said all sectors of the economy grew in 2021. The construction sector, for example, grew by almost 100 per cent between July and September 2021, he said.
Fuel subsidy
Imbert however raised the issue of the fuel subsidy, saying the total fuel subsidy for an oil price of US$100 would be $2.4 billion. “If we earn an additional $4 billion (in revenue) from better oil and gas prices in 2022, which is quite possible, we might get $2 billion, $3 billion, even $4 billion ... do you think we should take $2 billion out of that $4 billion and put it into subsidising fuel? I just pose that question for you. And it is something we as a government have to look at very carefully,” he said. He said whatever additional revenues the government receives from higher oil and gas prices, will be spent “very wisely for the public interest for the welfare of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Imbert said the debt burden was still significant and that the country had to consider whether the payment of large subsidies to keep the price of fuel at the current levels was something that should be continued.
He also noted that the debt to GDP ratio had improved. “It appears that our GDP instead of being $150 billion, which is what we estimated because we were being conservative...we didn’t want to get caught out being overly optimistic...But with these (new CSO) figures, it is looking like it (the GDP for 2021) is closer to $170 billion,” he said.
Imbert said this would affect the debt to GDP ratio which is what the international rating agencies, such as Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s, World Bank and the IMF, look at. “And because we were being conservative and using a low figure for GDP of $150 billion, we had stated that our debt to GDP last year was about 85 per cent. All the experts started to bawl that it was unsustainable and that Trinidad would collapse. With these figures now our debt to GDP ratio is going to drop to 80 per cent, it might go to 75 per cent, just because the correct figures are now being used,” Imbert stated.