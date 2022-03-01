Imbert dipped into HSF eight times in 2021

MINISTER of Finance, Colm Imbert, dipped into the Heritage and Stabilisation (HSF) on eight occasions during the 2021 fiscal year, withdrawing a total of US$894.17 million (about $6 billion) from T&T’s rainy-day fund, according to a report from his Ministry that was laid in Parliament.
Of the US$894.17 million withdrawn from the HSF between October 2020 and July 2021, some US$600 million was withdrawn in accordance with the March 2020 amendment of the HSF Act, according to the sixth report of withdrawals from the HSF for the 2021 financial year.
That amendment allows the Minister of Finance to make withdrawals from the HSF “not exceeding US$1.5 billion at any time during the financial year,” if any of three conditions are met:
(a) a disaster area is declared under the Disaster Measures Act;
(b) a dangerous infectious disease is declared under the Public Health Ordinance; or
(c) there is, or is likely to be, a precipitous decline in budgeted revenues which are based on the production or price of crude oil or natural gas.
President Paula-Mae Weekes declared Covid-19 to be a dangerous infectious disease on January 31, 2020, in accordance with section 100 of the Public Health Ordinance. The declaration by President Weekes came the day after the World Health Organization declared the respiratory virus of unknown cause detected in Wuhan, China to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
The Ministry of Finance report references six withdrawals, each of US$100 million, which were made in February, March, April, May, June and July of 2021, according to the sixth report (see table).
The balance of the withdrawals from the HSF, some US$294.17 million, would have been made in accordance with the stipulations of the parent 2007 HSF Act, which allowed withdrawals if estimated energy revenues were 10 per cent less than estimated. The original HSF legislation indicated that the withdrawals could be 60 per cent of the amount of the shortfall of energy revenues for the year of 25 per cent of the balance of the Fund, whichever is the lesser amount.
The sixth withdrawal was transferred from the HSF to the Consolidated Fund on July 27, 2021.
“Subsequent to this sixth withdrawal, the net asset value of the Fund as at July 27, 2021 stood at US$5.537 billion,” according to the sixth report.
According to the quarterly report of the HSF for the period July 1, 2015 to September 30, 2015: “At the end of September 2015, the net asset value of the HSF was US$5,665.1 million, a decrease from the US$5,774.9 million reported at the end of June 2015.”
This validates the claim made by Imbert on a number of occasions that, despite the withdrawals from the HSF in the 2020 financial year, the position of the Fund in September 2020 was close to the position of the HSF in September 2015. The current administration was elected to office on September 7, 2015. The 2021 annual report of the HSF has not been published as yet.
The 2020 annual report of the HSF states that as at its September 30, 2020 year-end, the Fund’s net asset value stood at US$5.731 billion, down from US$6.255 billion one year earlier.
Nearly US$1.9b in
Covid withdrawals
The HSF reports indicate that the Government withdrew US$1.874 billion from the Fund in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.
According to the HSF’s 2020 annual report, for the period up to the September 30, 2020, year end of the Fund, a total of US$979.9 million was withdrawn, while the reporting of the Ministry of Finance indicates that US$894.17 million was withdrawn from the HSF in the 2021 fiscal year.
“The Fund’s income of US$457.1 million was offset by withdrawals totalling US$979.9 million during the year. Of this figure, US$79.9 million was drawn under
Section 15 of the Act (2007) and under Section 15A (1)(b) of the amended Act (2020), there were three drawings which totalled US$900 million,” according to the 2020 annual report of the HSF.
Why did Imbert tap HSF?
The Ministry of Finance report on the sixth withdrawal from the HSF indicates that in completing the design of the 2021 budget in early October 2020, the Ministry estimated that T&T’s total revenue for fiscal 2021 would be $41.36 billion with total expenditure at $49.57 billion and a fiscal deficit of $8.2 billion.
In the mid-year budget review, the revised estimate of revenue was reduced to $35.32 billion and expenditure was revised upward to $51.98 billion. That would have meant a revised fiscal deficit of $16.62 billion, which was twice as much as originally predicted.
Ministry of Finance sources told Express Business that given the country’s debt profile in March 2021, a decision was taken to withdraw resources from the HSF, instead of borrowing the entire $16.62 billion to close the fiscal gap.
New paradigm
In the 2020 annual report, HSF chairman Ewart Williams stated: “Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago’s public finances were being challenged by the new lower level of oil prices and the reduction in energy revenues. With the public debt burden rising to over 80 per cent of GDP in 2020, as a result of the pandemic, the Government has expressed a commitment to reduce the debt to GDP ratio to a more sustainable level of 65 per cent by fiscal 2024.
This will clearly need a comprehensive fiscal adjustment programme. However, to spread the adjustment over time, consideration could be given to the new approach being proposed whereby the HSF is no longer considered as a stand-alone institution but as a fiscal policy tool fully integrated in the country’s macroeconomic management. Of course, the details of such a significant change will need to be clearly worked out.”