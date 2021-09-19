Imbert extends tax amnesty

MINISTER of Finance Colm Imbert on Saturday announced that the 2021 tax amnesty has been extended to Friday October 1, 2021.
In a news release, Imbert said the extension of the tax amnesty is to give taxpayers some more time to file their returns, and in recognition of the difficulties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current tax amnesty was initially meant to run from July 5, 2021 to September 17, 2021.
The tax amnesty gives taxpayers an opportunity to pay the back taxes they owe to the Board of Inland Revenue without being burdened to pay the corresponding penalties and interest.
According to a Frequently Asked Questions posting on the website of the Ministry of Finance, the taxes covered by the 2021 tax amnesty comprise:
* Individual Income Tax Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE);
* Health Surcharge;
* Corporation Tax;
* Business Levy;
* Green Fund Levy;
* Value Added Tax (VAT);
* Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT);
* Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT);
* Unemployment Levy;
* Stamp Duty;
* Property Tax (Arrears from Lands & Buildings Taxes and Municipal Corporations Taxes Act, Part V); and
* Club Gaming Tax and Gaming Amusement Tax.
When completed, the 2021 tax amnesty would be the fourth implemented by the current administration, since its election to office in September 2015. There were previous tax amnesties in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
In the 2020 tax amnesty, Government collected $2.38 billion, which was the largest in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
In presenting the 2020 budget, Imbert linked the success of the 2020 tax amnesty to the then pending introduction of the T&T Revenue Authority.
“To illustrate the dire need for an improved revenue collection agency, I am pleased to report that the additional tax collection arising out of our three-and-a-half-month tax amnesty amounted to a welcome $2.382 billion. Let me repeat that—$2.382 billion! Almost five (5) times the original estimate of $500 million.
“This provides ample evidence of the need for the Revenue Authority. We were surprised but not entirely shocked at the $2.382 billion in additional revenue collected in the 2019 tax amnesty, given our knowledge of the tax gap which currently exists.”
In his September 12, 2014 response to the 2015 budget presented by former Minister of Finance, Larry Howai, then Leader of the Opposition, Dr Keith Rowley said: “Mr Speaker, their fiscal irresponsibility does not end there. They have now opted for a second tax amnesty in three years! Frequent tax amnesties are often associated with countries that are in economic turmoil, it is not a reflection of prudent management.”