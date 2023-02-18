Imbert faces lower natural gas prices

AN investment of $2 million was pumped into the opening of Chuck E Cheese at The Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

Joanna Rostant, director of Yay! Entertainment, told the Express yesterday that the $2 million was just for outfitting, as most of the games and furniture came from the branch in San Fernando, which has been relocated to Westmall.

At the opening on Thursday, Rostant said this new location brings a welcome addition of fun for families in the west.