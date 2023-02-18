Imbert faces lower natural gas prices

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will be closely monitoring the softening of natural gas prices at the US Henry Hub which has fallen considerably and is now projected to average almost half what he projected in the 2022/23 budget.
According to the US Energy Information Agency (USEIA), which Imbert has admitted he uses to determine his energy price projections, it is now assuming the Henry Hub natural gas prices will average US $3.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2023, down almost 50 per cent from last year and about 30 per cent less that the US EIA’s own January Short-Term Energy Outlook forecast.
“We revised our outlook for Henry Hub prices as a result of significantly warmer-than-normal weather in January that led to less-than-normal consumption of natural gas for space heating and pushed inventories above the five-year average,” the February report read.
Imbert pegged his budget on a natural gas price of US$6.50 per MMBtu.
In its January Economic Bulletin the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago reiterated the crucial role that strong energy prices played in the improved economic conditions in T&T.
It noted that in 2023, the domestic economy is expected to improve, bolstered by activity in the energy sector. It said Natural gas supplies will be boosted by key upstream energy sector projects such as Shell Trinidad and Tobago’s Colibri, DeNovo’s Zandolie and bpTT’s Cassia Compression.
“Over the short term, energy prices are anticipated to remain elevated but may experience some softening. Stronger energy revenue will add to the fiscal space available for capital expenditure and targeted support programs,” the economic billeting reported.
But according to the US EIA, temperatures across the United States in January were the mildest since 2006 which the EIA said reduced consumption of natural gas for space heating and significantly changed its forecast for natural gas markets in the coming months. The Henry Hub spot price averaged $3.27 per MMBtu in January, down more than $2/MMBtu from December.
“In the United States, there were 16 per cent fewer heating degree days (HDDs) in January than the ten-year average and 9 per cent fewer than forecast in the January STEO. With less-than-expected consumption of natural gas, US stocks of natural gas ended January above our previous forecast. These developments in January contributed to significant changes in our outlook for the February STEO. We now forecast Henry Hub natural gas prices to average about $3.40/MMBtu for 2023 and to stay below $4.00/MMBtu until December. Our forecast in the January STEO was for Henry Hub prices to average almost $5.00/MMBtu in 2023,” the report read.
It noted that natural gas prices remain very volatile. Extreme weather events and production freeze-offs it said could still potentially cause price spikes at both the Henry Hub and in regional markets, but that potential diminishes as spring approaches, particularly now that inventories have moved back above the five-year (2018-2022) average.
“Although we expect close-to-normal weather for February and March, colder temperatures than expected could put upward pressure on prices,” the report noted.
The story for oil prices looks a little more stable with Brent crude oil spot price averaging US$82 per barrel in January, about $2/b higher than the average in December 2022. It said oil prices rose during January in part because of the expectation of increasing oil demand as a result of relaxing Covid-19 restrictions and increasing mobility in China. Perceptions of a less severe recession and some improving macroeconomic conditions also likely contributed to rising crude oil prices over the past month the USEIA revealed.
The USEIA report noted, “Last month, we highlighted oil demand in China and oil production in Russia as two of the main uncertainties in the oil market this year, and we have revised our outlook for both in this month’s forecast. The revisions result from China relaxing Covid restrictions, which have increased our forecast of oil demand growth. At the same time, more oil was produced in Russia than we anticipated during January, and we raised our forecast for Russia’s oil production through the end of 2024. We have also lowered our forecast for oil production in OPEC because of rising global oil inventories. “
It said these changes have largely offset each other in its forecast global balances, and beyond the first quarter of 2023, the US EIA has left its crude oil price forecast largely unchanged from last month’s outlook.
“We expect that the Brent spot price will average $85/b in the first half of 2023 (1H23). However, we expect global oil production to continue to outpace demand over the forecast period, leading to persistent global oil inventory builds through 2024 and falling oil prices. After increasing by an average of 0.6 million b/d in 2022, we expect global oil inventories to also build by an average of 0.6 million b/d in 2023, with builds moderating to 0.4 million b/d in 2024. Correspondingly, our forecast spot price of Brent crude oil falls to an average of $82/b in 2H23 and $78/b in 2024. Global oil demand: Global liquids fuel consumption in the forecast increases from an average of 99.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2022 to 102.3 million b/d in 2024, driven primarily by growth in China and other non-OECD countries.”
It noted that there is significant uncertainty around demand forecast remains February 2023 based on possible outcomes for the evolving global economic conditions and China’s pivot away from a zero-Covid strategy.
“We forecast that the reversal of restrictions will contribute to oil demand in China increasing by 0.7 million b/d in 2023 and by 0.4 million b/d in 2024. We expect OECD oil demand to remain largely flat over the forecast period, as inflationary economic pressures continue to limit GDP and oil demand growth and as the oil intensity of OECD economies declines,” the report read.