For persons who own properties which would rent for $3,000, the property tax would around $80 to $90 monthly.
For those persons who own properties which would rent for $10,000, the tax would be $250 monthly.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday gave the parameters for property tax as he piloted the Appropriation Bill in the Senate at the Red House in Port of Spain.
“If someone owns a property which could rent for $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year...the property tax on that type of property, which is quite a few properties in T&T for persons at the lower income, would be somewhere around $1,000 a year or $80 to $90 a month. For larger properties, that might rent for $10,000 a month...the property tax would be $3,000 per year or $250 a month. So that is the plan for property tax. We expect that sometime during fiscal 2022 we can initiate the process of collecting property tax,” Imbert said.
He said the property tax was just land and building tax in another name which has been around since 1900.
Imbert said the valuation division of his ministry was gathering information for property tax. “It is a public service-led exercise. It is not being driven by the Minister of Finance, but by the valuations division, in order to create the valuation/property rolls. He said the rolls would have a description of the properties, location, age, size, etc, and the rolls had to be populated with 50 per cent of the number of properties in any given category whether it is residential, commercial, agricultural. He said industrial properties were not being done at this time, but would come later on.
‘$6b more in revenue in 2022’
Noting that the demand for oil has increased as the world recovers from Covid-19 shutdowns, Imbert said: “We are seeing quite a bright picture for oil.” He said the price for natural gas had literally doubled over the past year.
“We in T&T have the advantage of being able to earn revenue from a basket of natural gas prices,” he said. He said the Government would be getting some extraordinary revenue from oil and gas majors in 2022. “The revenue expectation for 2022 is about $6 billion more than 2021 at $43 million, the revenue for 2021 was $37 billion,” he said. He said most of the $6 billion will come from the energy sector. But, he said, the Government also expected improved efficiency in tax collection as the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority is established and the expectation was that a number of persons outside of the tax net would be brought into it. Imbert said the Government had also passed the Gambling and Gaming legislation and the Commission would be appointed soon. He said he was finalising potential names for that Commission for submission to Cabinet and that once the Gaming Commission is up and running, there would be in 2022 significant revenue improvement from that sector.
Vaccination critical
to economic growth
Imbert said the budget was based on a full reopening of the economy in 2022 but that this depended on the vaccination programme. He said T&T currently had in stock 800,000 doses of WHO-approved vaccines. It had access to a further 600,000 doses of J&J, as well as additional vaccines through Covax and additional supplies based on donations from countries such as the US. He said since the US said it would accept all WHO-approved vaccines there had been an uptick in vaccination in Trinidad and Tobago. He said the EU was still working through its vaccine passport regime. He said, with respect to the UK, based on what the UK High Commissioner has been saying, he expects further relaxations in the future.
He said as of Friday, some 564,703 persons had been vaccinated. He said while that was 40 per cent of the population, it was significantly more than 40 per cent of the people over the age of 12 years.
Imbert said there was quite a lot of economic disturbance in 2020 and the decline in the economy for that year is estimated at minus 7.4 per cent, as compared to a range of between nine and 11 per cent for “all countries in the world”. He said the expectation was that with the relaxation of the lockdown measures and the resumption of economic activity, the rate of decline would decelerate from 7.4 per cent in 2020 to just about one per cent in 2021 and a strong economic recovery was expected in 2022.