Government is not seeking budgetary support or loan financing from any financial institution that requires structural adjustment, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday as he responded to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
“Rumours to the contrary, such as those propagated by Opposition MPs in March of this year about a World Bank loan for Covid-19 support, are completely false. At this time the Government has the capability and the credit worthiness to access financing both locally and internationally at competitive rates without conditionalities,” he said during the Senate sitting.
He said this was demonstrated last year when during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic the Ministry of Finance was able to raise US$500 million (TT$3.4 billion) in a few hours on the international market at the very competitive rate of 4.5 per cent over ten years with no conditionalities.
He said this situation had not changed.
Mark asked if Imbert agreed with senior economist Dr Marlene Attzs who suggested the Government approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a standby arrangement given the worsening fiscal deficit and the rising debt to GDP ratio.
However, the question did not arise according to Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
No resident status programme
Meanwhile, responding to a question from Mark on whether the Government had commenced a programme aimed at granting resident status to Venezuelans currently residing in the country, Government leader Clarence Rambharat said no such programme had begun.
He said people who have legally entered the country and wish to be granted resident status must apply through the Ministry of National Security in the usual way and follow the established procedures.
A question by Mark on if Government planned to adjust its policy to accommodate the granting of resident status to the 16,000 registered Venezuelans in this country was disallowed by Kangaloo.