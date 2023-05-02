Imbert: Govt owes $7.8b in VAT refunds

THE Government owes $7.8 billion in VAT refunds.
And, in an effort to assist in the settlement of this outstanding sum, Cabinet recently agreed to the issuance of VAT bonds in the aggregate sum of $3 billion.
So said Minister of Finance Colm Imbert as he responded yesterday to a question in the Senate from Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine, who asked what was the current value of the outstanding VAT refunds to date. Imbert said, at the end of March 2023, it was $7.8 billion.
Imbert said the VAT bonds will be issued between June and August 2023, and, as was done in the past, would be suitably priced to allow “full redemption at par in the commercial banks”.
“These bonds will bring the total amount of VAT refunds, for 2023, to over $5 billion and significantly reduce the amount of outstanding refunds,” Imbert stated.
Asked what plans were in place to deal with the remaining $5 billion owed, Imbert said the question was “presumptive”.
“In addition to the issuance of the $3 billion in VAT bonds, we will continue to issue cash refunds. At this time, the cash refunds are estimated to be between $1 billion and $2 billion. So, you are really looking at a backlog that is closer to $2.8 billion, and we do believe that when the Revenue Authority comes into full implementation that the non-compliance gap would be significantly reduced,” he said.
Imbert had earlier stated that the present Government had inherited close to $5 billion in outstanding VAT refunds when it took office in 2015.
Govt looking at a sales tax
In response to a question from Deonarine on whether consideration was being given to the entire tax policy design, Imbert said the Government had looked at the question of replacing VAT with a sales tax.
Noting that “long ago” there was a sales tax, he said VAT was implemented in 1990.
“So, we have had VAT now for over 30 years. The jury is out on that—as to whether we would collect the same amount of revenue or more with a sales tax. With a sales tax, of course, there is no refund involved. We are looking at it very carefully but it would have the same issue of non-compliance that we have with Value Added Tax. So, we would not implement a sales tax or have a radical change in tax policy until the Revenue Authority is up and running and fully established, and, then, we could deal with compliance issues. Whatever mechanism you use—whether you use Value Added Tax, which looks at VAT paid on inputs and VAT charged on output, or you impose a sales tax, you will always have a compliance problem and our biggest problem in T&T as indicated by the Fiscal Affairs Department Report is non-compliance, where it is estimated that we lose $4 billion every year through fraud and under-reporting of Value Added Tax,” he said.