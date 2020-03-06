ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday there was no instruction by the Government to impose new Custom and Excise Division rules.
Imbert was responding to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray in the House of Representatives yesterday. Imbert also said he would meet with the private sector groups and courier companies to arrive at an “amicable” solution to this issue.
“The Government and the Minister of Finance did not instruct Customs to do anything, with respect to what is known as the express release consignment,” he said.
Imbert said he was now in the process of getting the facts. He said the issue apparently had its genesis in the 2011 budget statement, when the then-minister of finance, Winston Dookeran, stated that consignments of under $20,000 would not require a formal Customs entry. Dookeran also stated that this adjustment did not require an amendment to the Customs Act, Imbert said.
But, Imbert said: “It appears, based on preliminary research, that he (Dookeran) was not correct. It does appear that it did require an amendment to the Customs Act, and that amendment was never made. So what the Customs has done...is to enforce the law, which requires both an entry and a declaration. What is happening now is that the courier services are now required to prepare an entry which they were not doing before and that is where the problem has arisen.”
At a meeting on Thursday, the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM TT), the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) and other business groups yesterday expressed frustration over a new rule implemented by Customs that increases the cost of some goods imported into this country.
The new regulation, which was introduced in mid-February, requires courier companies such as FEDEX, eZone, DHL, UPS and Web Source to declare items valued less than $20,000 to Customs. Since the regulation came into effect, all items must now be bonded, which means that a process which took one day to complete can now take up to six days.
Also if a customer brings in a piece of machinery that cost $100, a customs entry will now have to be prepared and which could cost $300 to stamp.
Imbert said Government was looking at it from both sides—the ease of doing business and avoidance of revenue leakage and the importation of illegal items.
Imbert said he did not intend to “rush” or to take any hard positions on this.
He said: “I understand the difficulties that the business community is talking about, but we need to be careful. It is not something that we should have a knee jerk reaction and just jump into it.”
He said after he has gathered all the information, towards the end of next week, he intends to meet the courier services to see if an amicable solution to this matter can be reached..
Imbert said prior to the 2011 budget, the threshold for small consignment not requiring a formal entry was $1,000.
“It was strangely and mysteriously moved...to $20,000. There was no science to it and if you think about it, what we are being told is that some firms were bringing in multiple shipments of $19,000- 20 shipments each valued at $19,500—to avoid the customs entry procedure,” he said.
He said if there is no entry, the information is not being put into the computerised Asycuda system, making it impossible for Customs to do random checks and to check the manifest to see what the items are.