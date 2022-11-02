FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert on Tuesday night promised benefits to the country from the Government’s $11 billion revenue windfall from the 2022 fiscal year.
Imbert said on Tuesday night the Government will be doing more with the money to benefit all of Trinidad and Tobago, as he pledged support for the Ministry of Housing’s low-cost projects, community projects including social programmes, grants and upgrades to infrastructure.
Imbert was speaking at a public meeting at Signature Hall, Longdenville, as the People’s National Movement (PNM) prepares for its internal elections from December 4, 2022.
He said the Government has not had to borrow since December 2021 and said services such as the provision of housing was “not cheap, you need a lot of money”.
He assured Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis that the Housing Development Corporation would receive the $1.5 billion that was allocated to it in the 2023 budget.
He said he was holding her personally responsible “because you are getting the money” and “you are getting that $1.5 billion to get people in jobs and get that going”, he said of the Government’s proposed housing projects.
He noted $100 million allocated to the new Road Repair Company under Rural Development and Local Government Minister, Faris Al-Rawi, and said the further $100 million will be funded.
Imbert said for the last seven years, the Government had been unable to undertake some services and infrastructure, including in smaller communities.
He said: “We now have the financial capabilities to fund State enterprises” and with the pandemic on the decline, the Government could focus on other areas.
He said the Government had also just raised $250 million for road repairs including landslips and with the Ministry of Works and Transport “in cash”, he expected that the Minister (Rohan Sinanan) “has no excuse.”
He said the Government’s good news, that it had earned more revenue than expected in 2022, was “frightening” to naysayers and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and had them “in a tizic”.
The Finance Minister said he had delivered relatively good news with the national budget on September 26.
He said based on information at the time at the time of the budget, it was believed the country had earned revenue that was about $8.3 billion more than expected, at the beginning of 2022.
He said the original revenue estimate $43.3 billion, noting that when he presented the 2023 budget, Imbert said he had not yet received the actual figures for September 2022, adding that companies pay taxes at the end of every quarter, he said.
Imbert said on September 26, “we only had estimates of what we would get” but “the outturn was even better”.
He said according to figures from September 30, instead of $51.6 billion, it was actually $54.2 billion, “almost $11 billion more”.
Imbert said the Government had received income in many different ways, including the non oil and gas sector.
He later said the economy has grown and there was increased activity in the private sector.
Imbert said the country was also now in a better position to borrow to finance State enterprise work and use its own cash flow, including settling debts to suppliers, contractors and others who have been “bearing with us for the last seven years”.
He said the country had “more fiscal space to deal with” and “that’s why the Opposition is scared of us”.
He called it “poppycock” that the Government’s added revenue was based on the Russia/Ukraine war, as has been stated by the Opposition and said this administration was earning more revenue with less production and lower prices.
He said T&T was currently producing around 60,000 barrels of oil per day and natural gas production was stabilised at 2.9 billion cubic feet per day.