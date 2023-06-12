THE Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) recorded a Net Asset Value (NAV) of US$5.466 billion ($37.17 billion) on Friday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert stated yesterday.
“This is an increase of US$754 million ($5.127 billion) in the actual value of the Fund over the last nine months since September 2022. Excluding a deposit made in December 2022, the Fund has generated comprehensive income of almost US$600 million since then,” Imbert stated.
Imbert made the comments during a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre yesterday as he confirmed a Sunday Express exclusive which highlighted that the HSF made a loss of US$913.5 million for the 2022 financial year.
“The figures, data and conclusions published in the Sunday Express article of June 11, 2023, on the HSF are over eight months old, out of date, misleading and wholly irrelevant because the value of the fund fluctuates over time, as do all sovereign wealth funds, since these funds react to the performance of global stock markets and financial instruments,” Imbert said.
The HSF annual report was published on the Ministry of Finance’s website on June 7 the day before the Corpus Christi holiday although it had been laid in Parliament by Imbert on February 3.
The first quarter investment report for this financial year (October to December 2022) was also posted on June 7 and referenced in the article.
“This is illustrated by the fact that the Net Asset Value of the HSF increased by US$327 million ($2.224 billion) in the last six months, between January 1 and June 9, without any deposits into the Fund from the Government during that period,” Imbert said.
“A further illustration of the volatility of global markets is the fact that during the two-month period May 15, 2020, to June 19, 2020, in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the HSF increased in value by US$297 million ($2.019 billion). More strikingly, again during the Covid-19 pandemic, during the two-week period April 3, 2020, to April 17, 2020, the value of the fund increased by US$286 million ($1.945 billion) in just 14 days. If the inverted logic of the Express article is to be followed, the fund managers should have received a national award for earning almost $2 billion in two weeks in 2020,” he said.
Imbert said it is public knowledge that 2022 was an “extremely challenging year for market players and sovereign wealth funds, given volatile geopolitics, high inflation, rising interest rates, and significantly negative returns in both stocks and bonds”.
This was highlighted in the article from the annual report following the chairman’s foreword by Ewart Williams.
“Heavy falls in stock and bond markets in 2022 cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever. This would be well known to all media,” Imbert said.
Imbert said a report on State-owned investment vehicles by the highly regarded industry specialist Global SWF found that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds around the world fell in 2022 by US$900 billion.
“For example, Norway’s wealth fund, one of the world’s largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns (US$164.4 billion) in 2022, losing 15 per cent in its value in that year, and ending a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation.
“In Saudi Arabia, the market value of the general index (TASI) decreased by 528 billion Riyals (-24 per cent) (-US$142 billion) in 2022 from its value at the end of 2021. The Chinese Sovereign Wealth Fund, managed by the China Investment Corporation, lost 24 per cent of its value in 2022, or over US$300 Billion, after growing by 35 per cent in 2019,” he said.
“There is nothing unique about the performance of Trinidad and Tobago’s HSF in 2022, therefore, and further, like other sovereign wealth funds, our fund has recovered strongly to the tune of over US$700 million since the close of its last fiscal year in September 2022,” he said.