Imbert lays NIB’s 2021 report in Parliament

TWO DAYS after the Ministry of Finance was criticised before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for breaching the law on when annual reports of the National Insurance Board (NIB) should be tabled in Parliament, Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday laid the 2021 report in Parliament yesterday.
At the PAC on Wednesday, chairman of the committee, Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo, observed that the ministry was also late in submitting the 2019 and 2020 annual reports.
He said that the ministry’s tardiness was a breach of the National Insurance Act, which mandates that annual reports of the NIB should be sent to the Minister of Finance within three months of the end of its financial year, which is June 30. The Act also mandates the Minister of Finance to lay the report in Parliament within two months of receiving it.
The ministry received the report from the NIB on January 3, 2022 and Imbert laid it yesterday, less than two months after receiving it.
Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Jennifer Lutchman had acknowledged the late submission of the 2019 and 2020 reports and said the ministry tried to rectify that for the report of the 2021 financial year.
After the report was laid in Parliament yesterday, Imbert issued a statement which said that, despite all the unforeseen challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NIB had a successful year in 2021.
Among the highlights are:
1. The number of contributors in the National Insurance System (NIS) in 2021 was recorded at 446,116, increasing by 41,919 contributors, or 10.4 per cent, from 404,197 in 2020, while the number of beneficiaries increased by 0.9 per cent from 204,613 in 2020 to 206,569 in 2021;
2. Administrative cost for the 2021 period was recorded at $231.15 million, decreasing by eight per cent from $251.17 million in 2020; and decreasing as a percentage of contribution income, from 5.36 per cent in 2020 to 5.12 per cent in 2021; and
3. The net yield of the NIB’s investment portfolio for 2021 was an impressive 14.18 per cent, compared to 4.38 per cent in 2020.
Fund grows
Imbert noted that notwithstanding the challenges of the pandemic restrictions, the contribution income was $277 million more than it had expected to collect—at $4,510.4 million or 6.5 per cent above the projected estimate of $4,233.39 million.
The statement noted that the financial year which spanned from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, was in some respects, a difficult one as public health measures on a local and international level were introduced, to battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the NIB maintained measures to ensure social distancing, and implemented frequent sanitisation as well as limiting the number of people coming in and out of various locations.
“It is noteworthy that due to the recovery in international capital markets over the period as the more advanced economies adapted to the realities of trade with the pandemic restrictions in place, the NIB’s investment returns in 2021 were exceptional with an overall investment portfolio return of 14.18 per cent,” it said.
This, the report said, resulted in a net increase of 7.43 per cent or $2.13 billion in the National Insurance Fund in 2020/2021, pushing the Net Asset Value of the Fund to $30.78 billion.
In the statement, the Ministry of Finance said: “In the area of investment, at the end of June 2021, the market value of the pure investment portfolio of the NIB, which is separate and apart from the fixed income instruments in the fund, was $29.83 billion, reflecting a 7.57 per cent or $2.1 billion increase over the size of this portfolio at the end of June 2020.
“Despite the subdued domestic and international interest rate environments, increased global market uncertainties due to heightened geopolitical risks, and the most recent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the strong rally in US equities markets continued to be the key growth driver within the NIB’s investment portfolio. The impressive performance of the US stock market in conjunction with the NIB’s strategic rebalancing of investment positions, both locally and internationally, contributed very positively to the overall performance of the portfolio,” it said.