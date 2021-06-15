Finance Minister Colm Imbert says, on July 2, he will present legislation in Parliament entitled the Finance Bill 2021, the primary purpose of which will be to liberalise the retail fuel industry.
“And so that will present a new formula for the pricing of motor fuels. That debate will take place on the second of July. In that finance bill, I have a few other things that we said that we will do in the budget, such as increasing the fines for praedial larceny and things like that. And also, at the same time, there’s some incentives for construction in terms of tax waivers for approved development projects that will also be implemented,” he said at a virtual news conference in Port of Spain yesterday.
The decision to liberalise the fuel market was announced by Imbert in his budget presentation in October 2020.
He had said then that in January 2021 the fuel subsidy would be removed, prices will be subject to market forces and Government will sell gas stations owned by the fuels supplier National Petroleum (NP) to the private sector, with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires.
It meant most service stations would be up for sale and after 15 years of relatively low fuel prices, as they had been supported by a Government subsidy, the cost of fuel would be determined by the market and would increase.
Imbert had said Government was hoping any increase would be marginal but liberalising the fuel market could impact on the travelling public as it could affect taxi fares.
“We are of the view that in the context of the projected international oil prices, the fuel market should be liberalised. Under this arrangement, which is targeted for introduction in January 2021, the fixed retail margins for all liquid petroleum products will be removed. Petroleum retailers and dealers will now be allowed to fix their own margins. Wholesale margins will remain fixed for the time being and an appropriate but reasonable tax introduced to compensate for the current fuel surplus that is generated on the sale of gasoline, because of depressed oil prices,” Imbert said last year.
The Express understands that the delay in meeting the January 2021 deadline was as a result of work to get the legislation right.
Questioned yesterday on if Government had catered for big businesses grabbing smaller gas stations as opposed to the smaller owners, he responded:
“This Government will make sure that everything is done fairly, equitably and we will assist those little people that you’re talking about to make sure that some conglomerate does not come along or some hidden invisible group comes along and snatch up all the gas stations. That is not going to happen. And I will give you that assurance,” he said.
In budget 2021, Imbert recalled the country had spent $25 billion to maintain a fuel subsidy over the past 14 years and since 1974, the liquid petroleum products market had been subject to public economic policy.
But this will change in 2021 with the removal of the fuel subsidy.
“We have analysed the subsidy impact on the national community and we have formed the judgement that not only did the subsidies disproportionately benefit the higher-income groups but their usage was inefficient from an economy-wide perspective. In recent times however, in fact since September 2014, energy prices have declined and are now stabilising at significantly lower levels with the upshot that subsidy payments would be considerably reduced,” he had said.
Imbert said then he expected little or no increase in the price of motor fuels at current oil prices.
The late former energy minister Franklin Khan had said that NP’s future, when it disposes of its gas stations, will be as a wholesaler to different gas stations with the margins it hopes to make coming from becoming a wholesaler.
In turn, once the gas stations are sold with existing dealers having the first rights to purchase, they can determine their own prices in a competitive environment, Khan had said last year.
According to its website, NP has about 160 gas stations.
Government’s decision to liberalise of the fuels market received support from the Energy Chamber.
The Opposition had raised concerns selling gas stations had the potential to create cartels and requested that no sale take place until the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was finally proclaimed.
The bill was debated and passed in Parliament last year.