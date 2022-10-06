Minister of Finance Colm Imbert says Trinidad and Tobago could not sustain its contributions to the Caricom Development Fund because it no longer had the revenues. Instead, he suggested it might be feasible for Caricom countries to ask Guyana to take a more dominant role in this Fund.
Responding to questions from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee during the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament on Wednesday on whether the $105 million increase in the Caricom Development Fund represented arrears, Imbert said the Fund was established in a time of plenty in 2006 and 2005, when oil was US$140 a barrel and gas US$13, and there was a view that T&T, because it was in a good economic position, should assist the less fortunate member states within Caricom.
“But that has not been sustainable and from time to time we provide funding for this Fund. But there are questions about it and whether the T&T Government should continue to provide funding of this magnitude. It is the subject of discussion,” he said.