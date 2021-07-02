Imbert: New fuel pricing regime coming

GOVERNMENT is looking to put the framework in place for a new fuel distribution system that will affect gas prices at the pump, but Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday the eventual retail costs ought not to be much different from what prevails now.
The system was proposed via the Petroleum Products and Fuel Levy and Subsidy Act, formerly the Petroleum Act, as Imbert piloted The Finance Bill, 2021, in the Lower House of Parliament.
The structure will only come into place when the legislation is proclaimed and therefore made law by the President, Paula-Mae Weekes.
The new system means that a petroleum product trading entity, such as Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, will buy fuel from the world market at a listed price, and then sell to a marketing company, such as NP or Unipet, with an added handling charge.
The marketing companies will then sell to dealers at a fixed margin and the dealers will then retail to the public after having added a margin of their own.
Imbert assured, however, that the prices at the pumps are not expected to be much different from current levels and should be close to the world price, which the prices are also currently close to for super and premium gasoline.
The Finance Minister has also promised transparency and said Government will, until the Covid-19 pandemic “catastrophe” is over, continue to subsidise diesel.
Imbert noted that in his 2021 national budget presentation, he had signalled Government’s intention to regularise the fuel market “once and for all”.
He said the Ministry of Energy would be required to put a system in place that “seamlessly transitions to a new way of doing business”.
He emphasised that The Finance Bill 2021 contains a commencement provision and comes into effect on a date fixed by the President on proclamation.
Imbert said Government will not fully implement the new provisions regarding fuel until it finds it appropriate to do so but will for now set the framework in place.
The Finance Minister said under the new system, The Ministry of Energy will list the Posted Price at the end of each month for the upcoming month and all calculations will be included.
The Bill gives the Minister the power to set the wholesale price, allowing Government to continue to subsidise until such time and to maintain the diesel subsidy.
Under normal circumstances, the wholesale price would have been the actual world market price, he noted, but giving that power to the Minister allows Government the flexibility to maintain a subsidy on diesel.
“We recognise this is not a period we would want to impose too much hardship on the population,” Imbert stated.
All prices will be listed—the price at which the trading company purchases from the world market, the price at which the marketing entity purchases from the trader and the price at which fuel is sold to the dealers.
Imbert said while the Government does not anticipate it, the appropriate action will taken where price-gouging and unfair practices are found to be taking place. Such behaviour will be penalised, he said.
The Bill also specifies that marketing companies can only purchase fuel from a trading company, therefore NP and UNIPET can only purchase from Paria Trading. Dealers, meanwhile, can only purchase from the marketing companies (NP or Unipet).
All prices set by the Minister will be visible to the public in the Gazette.
Imbert noted that the prices of super and premuim gasoline at the pumps are currently close to the world price and little increase is expected. The retail cost of diesel in Trinidad and Tobago remains “significantly” lower than world prices, he said.
The fuel marketing businesses will be required to pay a monthly levy to The Minister of Energy.
This will be a monthly computation of the sales of each petroleum product listed in the act.
Imbert said the levy was necessary as the new system means moving away from fixed prices, where a surplus may be generated, to prices that will move in accordance with international prices.
Imbert said the Bill states that a person conducting a marketing business is required to make a return confirming the amount of volumes, in litres sold, to the minster, no later than the tenth day of every month for the preceding month.
The minister is then required to notify the marketing business of the applicable fuel levy within five days of receipt of the return and the marketing business is required to pay the fuel levy within five days of being notified.
The levy is then to be deposited into Consolidated Fund, he said and a clause in the Bill will address penalties for failure to pay the levy.
Imbert stated: “I want to re-emphasise that we are linking the price of petroleum products super and premium gas and autodiesel to the world price, but giving the minister the power to introduce the wholesale price, which will create a subsidy and we intend to do that with diesel fuel, at this point.”
He said: “In all of this there will be transparency. The refinery price will be known, the terminal price will be known and the wholesale price will be published by the minister and determined by the minister and then the dealers will add a margin and bring us to the retail price.”
Government will take action to protect the public from unfair practices, he said, but “we don’t expect that and we hope that will not occur and we expect everybody to be reasonable”.