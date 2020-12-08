Imbert’s condos get Scotia millions

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, borrowed a total of $19.5 million from Scotiabank T&T to buy the land at Picton Street in Newtown and construct the controversial multi-family condominiums in the complex, which is close to completion.
Located at 61-65 Picton Street, the development, which is called Allora, has six floors and 20 three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condominiums, which were sold for $2.75 million (about US$400,000). The minister’s development is expected to generate revenue of $55 million.
Each condominium is 1,400 square feet and the complex has an elevator, with parking on the ground floor. The entire complex is estimated to be over 33,000 square feet.
Company Registry documents indicate Imbert signed a deed of mortgage stamped for a $1.5 million loan from Scotiabank on December 21, 2012 and another loan agreement for $18 million from the majority Canadian-owned bank on July 3, 2019. The first loan was repaid in November 2014, according to the deed of release in the Company Registry file.
Neither mortgage document provides an indication of the interest rate on the loans paid by Imbert, who has served as T&T’s Minister of Finance since September 2015.
As Imbert is considered to be a politically exposed person, Scotiabank would have been required to exercise enhanced scrutiny over all of the loan arrangements involving T&T’s Minister of Finance.
The deeds for both mortgage loans were prepared by Romney Thomas, who is a partner at the San Fernando law firm of Hobsons, whose senior partner is Barendra Sinanan, the former speaker of T&T’s Parliament.
Imbert told a news conference on June 3, 2020—which he called to address allegations made by Opposition Senator Wade Mark the previous day on the issue—that he purchased the 30,000 issued shares in Belgrave Properties Ltd for $7.5 million in December 2012. As the only asset held by Belgrave Properties at the time was the land at Picton Street, by acquiring the 30,000 shares for $7.5 million, Imbert in effect purchased the land.
Immediately before the sale of the 30,000 shares in the company, Belgrave Properties had two directors: attorney Steve Sinanan and Dalton Sinanan Development Ltd. Sinanan held all of the 30,000 shares that were sold to Imbert. The 30,000 shares were transferred from former Belgrave director, businesswoman Janet Neehall, to Sinanan on May 10, 2012, according to the Company Registry file on Belgrave Properties.
At the news conference, Imbert said he commissioned a valuation of the property on Picton Street in November 2012; the land was valued at $7.5 million by chartered valuation surveyor, Linden Scott & Associates, who the minister described as “one of the most reputable in Trinidad and Tobago”.
If Scotiabank lent him $1.5 million to purchase the company that held the land, Imbert would have funded $6 million of the purchase price from his own resources.
Imbert pointed out at the news conference, and in the Senate earlier that day, that in December 2012, he was an Opposition Member of Parliament. Imbert and his wife Suzanne Williams-Imbert became directors of the Belgrave Properties on December 20, 2012, when the previous directors ceased to hold office. Their son, Adrian, whose profession is given as aerospace engineer, became a director of the company on November 30, 2018.
At the news conference, Imbert said his attorney went to the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) in January 2013, and presented T&T’s tax collection agency with the valuation of the Picton Street property that was done by the chartered valuation surveyor. His attorney also presented the BIR with the purchase agreement between himself and the former owner of the land as well as registering the transfer of share with the BIR and paying the stamp duty on the purchase of the shares, which amounted to $37,500.
On the issue of the stamp duty, Imbert told the Senate on June 3: “The applicable law relating to the stamp duty to be charged on the transfer of shares in a private company makes it clear that in such a case the stamp duty is the greater of $5 per $1,000 of the consideration given—that is, the payment for the shares—or $5 per $1,000 of the value of the shares transferred as determined by the company’s auditor. That is the law.
“Since the payment for shares was greater than the nominal value of the shares, the stamp duty for the share transfer was subsequently assessed by the Board of Inland Revenue at the statutory rate of $5 per $1,000 of the consideration given—the price paid—and paid by my attorneys to the Board of Inland Revenue, one month later, in January 2013, when the share transfer transaction was registered with the Board of Inland Revenue.
“The company was not transacting any business at the time in 2012 and the company’s auditor, a chartered accountant, valued the 30,000 issued shares in the company at $1 per share at par value, which would yield stamp duty of $150 if the value of the shares was the determining factor.
“However, the company owned land in Port of Spain, which was its only asset and the company was being offered for sale, therefore, at a price of $7.5 million.”
Imbert made a personal statement to the Senate on the morning of June 3 to refute allegations made by Senator Mark the previous day, which the minister described as false, scurrilous, defamatory and “without a shred of evidence or any factual basis whatsoever”.
He said the Picton Street property development received full planning approval from the Town and Country Division in February 2014 “and after that it received fire approval, WASA approval and City Council approval, as it is compliant with every single statutory code in Trinidad and Tobago”.
In a statement issued on June 3, 2020, Imbert said construction of the condominium complex commenced in March 2019, after the original 2016 building permit was re-issued. The building permit was originally issued in 2016.
No personal benefit
Asked where he got the money to purchase the property, Imbert told the news conference: “In my statement to the Parliament this morning, I indicated that I have declared the ownership of this company and its value to the Integrity Commission in 2013… and for the last six years.
“When you are a person in public life, you are required to file a declaration of your assets and liabilities to the Integrity Commission every year, and also a declaration of registrable interests.
“I acquired this company in December 2012 and the first time it would have come up to be declared to the Integrity Commission would have been May 2013, when I was required to file my declaration. At that time, I did declare it.
“In addition, since this went through a bank—I had taken a bank loan for part of the purchase price, a mortgage on the property—we had to go through the full works with the real estate agency because they are a listed entity that is subject to the Financial Intelligence Unit.
“Therefore, I was required to fill out all of the Know Your Customer forms, all the forms that deal with a transaction of a certain value. I had to prove where every cent came from. I had to demonstrate that in addition to the loan, this was the accumulation of savings over my 40-year career and I proved that to the satisfaction of the Financial Intelligence Unit, the bank, the real estate agent and anybody else associated with the transaction.”
Asked where he got the money to develop the property, Imbert said he had been an engineer for 41 years and that when the People’s National Movement had been in Opposition—between 1995 and 2001 and again between 2010 and 2015—he was associated with “numerous” property developments. He said this included the construction of over 200 low-cost houses in St Kitts and Nevis in the 1996 to 2001 period. In Grenada, he said, he was associated with the construction of over 100 units, which was financed by Royal Bank.
“The money is not falling out of the sky or coming from a vault underneath my house, as it is alleged by certain Members of Parliament have. I am an open book. This development is being done through the front door, above board and with a bank loan.”
Responding to the allegation that he stood to benefit from the tax incentives granted to developers of multi-family buildings in the Finance Bill No. 2 of 2016, Imbert said in the statement: “This allegation is baseless.
“The Finance No. 2 Bill of 2016 was a Money Bill. Such Bills can and do potentially benefit every single Member of Parliament.
“Some examples are Bills with measures providing for tax amnesties, improvement in parliamentarians’ pension benefits and/or salaries and allowances, reduction in VAT and increase in the personal allowance.
“If Parliamentarians were required to recuse themselves from debates on beneficial financial measures, then all parliamentarians would have to vacate the Parliament during debates on such matters and the Bills in question could not be passed.
“The Leader of the Opposition herself and other Members of the Opposition have participated fully in and voted for numerous Bills that have benefited them financially, without having declared an interest. In contrast, in the debate in the Finance No. 2 Bill of 2016, the Minister of Finance took the unprecedented step of declaring a potential future interest in the incentives to stimulate the construction sector.
“Most importantly, there is no evidence that the Minister of Finance will or can benefit from the 2016 tax exemptions for a multi-family dwelling. On the other hand, there are pre-existing tax incentives for the construction of multi-family buildings, such as the Picton Street project, going as far back as 1966.”