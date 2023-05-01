Government’s single largest budget of $61.54 billion will be marked this Friday when Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s comes to the Parliament seeking an additional $3.58 billion, says Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office on Monday, Tancoo noted that the Parliament will be convened to discuss the provisions to what has now come to be known as the Mid-Year Review.
Tancoo noted that in October last year, during his budget presentation, Imbert boasted about closing the fiscal deficit gap and managing the resources of the country, efficiently.
He said the minister “gloated” about the deficit being close to balanced, at $1.51 billion for fiscal 2023 based on Government revenues, of $56.2 billion and expenditure of $57.7 billion.
Tancoo said having committed to already spending $57.7 billion in 2023, the Minister is now coming to the Parliament to seek an additional $3.58 billion for a total proposed expenditure of $61.54 billion in the current fiscal year.
“To put that into perspective, that is going to be the largest single budget that this PNM Government has ever spent,” said Tancoo.
He said this means that if Government revenues remains the same as predicted, the deficit will grow to $5.35 billion or a “whopping” 255 per cent higher than what the Minister originally projected.
Revenue shortfall
He said it was already known that Government revenue is not going to be what was expected.
Tancoo noted that, Imbert in his budget presentation, estimated revenue, premised on the price of oil in 2023 being US$92.50 per barrel and natural gas at US$6 per mmbtu.
He pointed out that today natural gas is trading at US$2.36 per mmbtu, less than half of what the Minister assumed in October 2022.
Brent Oil prices, he said, are trading at US$79.66 per barrel, or more than US$10 lower than what the budget was based on.
Tancoo said it was obvious that with lower prices for oil and gas than budgeted, the projected government revenue can be expected to be much lower than expected.
Lower revenue, he said, would mean that the actual deficit will be even higher than the current $5.35 billion being projected by Imbert.
Tancoo said when he raised the issue in Parliament, about how the Government was going to fund this shortfall in revenue caused by falling energy prices Imbert in his “normal predictable arrogance” tried to thwart the questions raised insisting that the government does not use the price of energy that is provided in the budget and they do not use barrels of oil as described.
Tancoo noted that instead they used a negotiated price based on a basket of product prices.
He said the fact is, the price of oil and gas is significantly lower than budgeted.
“And so we wait to see whether the Minister will finally come clean with the anticipated government revenues and truthfully advise how this shortfall will be financed,” he said.
Tancoo questioned if the Government is going to be borrowing more from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) or from international sources.
Tancoo reminded that Opposition members had challenged Imbert and Ministers on whether budgetary allocations were sufficient.
He said the Standing Finance Committee records would show that Ministers admitted what the Opposition already knew - that what was allocated in the Budget was less than what was asked for, but they were comforted in the sense that if they ran short, they would seek additional funding in the Mid-Year Review.
Tancoo said Imbert and the Government failed to be honest about the anticipated expenditure and knowingly, left out substantial, predictable and known financial commitments, which the Minister knew would be due in fiscal 2023.
Tancoo said Imbert would have known that the country would have to pay these debts and he would have also known that funds will have to be identified to meet these debts and there would be greater drawdowns from the Consolidated Fund.
He said Imbert also knew that the budget deficit was substantially higher, than the $5.35 billion projected.