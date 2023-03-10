Imbert: T&T has foreign exchange shortage, not a crisis

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the country is experiencing a foreign exchange shortage, not a crisis. He made the statement while speaking at the Jamaica Trade Mission conference at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain yesterday.
He said the demand outweighs the supply for foreign exchange and what was done to help alleviate the problems EximBank launched a forex facility in 2018, for the exporters and manufacturers to access foreign exchange.
“The Government provides this bank with foreign exchange which is then distributed to companies on request. So, you have to apply. From what I have been told by the business community it has been a very successful programme. So far, we have put almost a billion US dollars into that entity for distribution. Cabinet just agreed yesterday to put another US$180 million into it and it works very well. In fact, from what I am hearing from the Exim Bank the amount of foreign exchange given to the business community is now less than the money being repatriated. So, let’s say we give them a billion US. They’re repatriating more than a billion US in terms of exports,” Imbert explained.
Last week, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said citizens will have to be prepared to continue facing shortages of foreign exchange. Hilaire noted the situation will persist until as a country we can achieve market equilibrium based on improved macroeconomic conditions.
“We all know that we are in a situation now in Trinidad and Tobago, where the market is not clearing, so we do have some access problems. In the short run, I think as a society, we must have a consistent, foreign exchange regime that involves better and equitable access.” Hilaire said.
For over five years businesses have been complaining about the lack of foreign exchange and some even expressed going on the black market to access the currency, to bring in their goods.
No devaluation of the dollar
As it pertains to devaluing the dollar, the minister assured that this would not be happening, contrary to what some critics would say.
“We have enough foreign reserves of seven billion US and we have Heritage funds back up to five billion US, so between those two, we have eight and a half months import cover,” Imbert said.
Turning his attention to Jamaica, the minister encouraged businesses to invest in this country’s economy as it is safe and stable.