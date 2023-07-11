Imbert: T&T records $600m surplus in May

TRINIDAD and Tobago recorded a surplus of $600 million at the end of May, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday as he expressed confidence that at the end of this fiscal year this country’s deficit will not be as large as previously projected.
Following the 2023 budget presentation Imbert said that with revenues of $56.175 billion and expenditures of $57.685 billion this country’s deficit was estimated to be around $1.510 billion.
In May, Imbert requested a further $3.85 billion in supplementary funding.
But things have been looking up Imbert said.
Imbert made the comments during a Ministry of Finance press conference yesterday where he addressed Moody’s Investors Service on Monday improving Trinidad and Tobago’s credit rating outlook to positive from stable.
Moody’s also affirmed the Government of Trinidad & Tobago’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba2.
“The significance of this is that in order to get an upgrade in the actual rating number itself one has to go through this pathway in terms of your outlook,” Imbert said.
‘Significant development’
“So for example if your outlook is negative, you have to get your outlook to stable, and then you get it to positive and then you are on your way towards an upgrade in the actual rating number itself. So this is a very significant development,” he said.
Imbert said positive outlook that Moody’s gave us reflects improved prospects that Trinidad & Tobago’s (T&T’s) fiscal consolidation momentum triggered by energy price windfall gains will be more sustained than previously projected.
“The last time we were rated by Moody’s they had a somewhat pessimistic outlook on Trinidad and Tobago because of the fact that there was a view that the windfall that we received from oil prices and gas prices during Covid would not be sustained but now based on a number of different things Moody’s has indicated that they believe that our momentum, our fiscal consolidation momentum will be more sustained than originally thought,” Imbert said.
“This is a very positive development for Trinidad and Tobago because it demonstrates that our approach to fiscal and monetary policy is working and that the rating agency has recognised that we are on the right track and the momentum that we have received the boost that we got in 2022 will be continued into 2023 and beyond,” he said.
Imbert said the fiscal out-turn up to the end of June is quite encouraging.
“We would have thought that by the end of June we would have a fairly sizable deficit but that is not so. At the end of May we were in surplus and we expect by the end of June, because we got quite significant revenue in June, we will also be in surplus,” he said.
“There are three months to go so we would see what happens in the rest of the year but I do not think that we are going to post a sizable fiscal deficit this year at all as originally thought at the time of the mid-year,” Imbert said.
Imbert said he believes T&T is doing “quite well” in 2023 from a financial perspective. Imbert said while we currently have a surplus he was not sure it would carry to the end of the year because the majority of funds are expended in the last quarter.
“That (having a surplus) does not mean that we will end up the year with a surplus because the last three months of the year there is always a big push to expedite the public sector investment programme so we spend a lot more in the last three months of the year than we spend in the first nine months,” Imbert said.
“I don’t expect the deficit to be as large as it was predicted to be when I did the mid-year review but it is too early to tell. All I can say is that at the end of May we had a surplus of $600 million and I expect in June also we are either in balance or slight surplus. I cannot predict what would happen by the end of September but we can project based on trends that the deficit will be less than expected in the mid-year review,” he said.