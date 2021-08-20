The Ministry of Finance said yesterday that Trinidad and Tobago remains at the top of CariCRIS’ published sovereign ratings in the region with its CariAA rating.
In a news release, the ministry responded to a rating notice issued by CariCRIS on Wednesday, advising that T&Ts credit rating had been downgraded by one notch to CariAA because of rising sovereign debt and depleting foreign reserves.
Quoting the CariCRIS notice, the Ministry of Finance noted that the regional credit rating agency agrees that the ‘level of creditworthiness of the GORTT, adjudged in relation to other rated sovereigns in the Caribbean, is “HIGH” and that “the ratings convey investment grade quality for the GORTT as an issuer, both on the CariCRIS regional rating scale and on the global rating scale, when mapped.”
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said in the ministry’s news release: “We have taken note of the decision by CariCRIS to keep Trinidad and Tobago well into investment grade territory, although reducing our rating by one notch because of our active use of fiscal policy to soften the Covid-19-related blow to the economy.”
Imbert said the fact that the rating agency placed a stable outlook to the rating of T&T “shows that CariCRIS believes in our determination to bring our public finances under control.
“Although our debt level has indeed increased, we believe that we took the appropriate decisions, in the short and long term interest of the population.”
The minister added: “This is because we have patiently built a strong fiscal position that we are able to help our economy in truly exceptional circumstances.”
The Ministry of Finance also pointed out that the CariCRIS report identified a number of T&T’s key strengths including the following:
*Satisfactory financial sector, monetary and exchange rate conditions;
*Comfortable debt service coverage when compared to its regional peers;
*The slower rate of GDP decline expected in 2021 and a return to growth in 2022;
*Robustness in T&T’s sovereign wealth fund despite drawdowns for budgetary support;
*Anticipated improvement in fiscal balances as Covid-19 impacts draw to a close given; vaccinations domestically and globally, along with some positive tax and expenditure measures; and
*Continued financial sector soundness and strength in international reserves and import cover.