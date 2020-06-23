Government has saved the country $890 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.
Responding to a question from UNC Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on the raising of US$500 million in bond offerings, Imbert said the US$500 million that was raised on the international market on Monday in three hours and 45 minutes is intended for two purposes:
US$250 million will be used to refinance a US$250 million bond that is maturing this month. That bond required the payment of interest at a rate of 9.75 per cent, he said. Imbert said the Ministry of Finance was able to refinance this facility at a rate of 4.5 per cent, resulting in an annual cost savings to Trinidad and Tobago of $89 million; or over the life of the refinancing the cost savings to the country is $890 million.
Imbert said notwithstanding all the inaccuracies that are found inside and outside of this honourable place, particularly within the media and the commentators and the go-to experts, it was a fantastic achievement for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic and a collapse of oil prices to be able to have a bond issue oversubscribed by 219 per cent in three hours and 45 minutes.
“Mr President, we launched at 8.30 a.m. and by 12 noon we had raised over $1.5 billion in high-quality offers, and that is US$1 billion. The other $250 million as indicated in my presentation in this House will be used for budget support,” Imbert stated.
Asked by Mark to outline the $250 million loan that would be liquidated. Imbert said he didn’t have those details, but he knew that the issue date of this loan was in July 2000 under the UNC government, where that (UNC) government borrowed US$250 million with an interest rate of 9.75 per cent. “We have reduced that interest rate to 4.5 per cent and I want to repeat that this PNM administration and this Minister of Finance has saved the country $89 million a year in interest costs,” he said.
Imbert was asked by Mark whether the ministry conducted due diligence on the bank, Credit Suisse, which raised this $500 million, given the fact that there was evidence coming out of the US that the bank was indicted for corruption and money laundering. The Senate president disallowed the question but Imbert shouted: “And that is also untrue.”
“Minister, please, I have not allowed the question,” Kangaloo said.
No investigation
Meanwhile, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said there would be no investigation into the sale of fuel by Paria Fuel Trading to ES Euro Shipping SA in Aruba. The fuel was allegedly transferred to Venezuela.
Khan said Paria has as its main activity the importation and marketing of petroleum products—gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and bunker fuel—in the domestic market and the regional market in accordance with their requirements. The company has been supplying these products to these markets following its incorporation in October 2018. The FOB sale of gasoline to ES Euro Shipping SA was a standard commercial transaction to a bonafide client after the normal due diligence process was completed. He said transfer of ownership changed with the sale of the product and accordingly Paria has no further interest in this transaction. “Therefore there is nothing to investigate and there are no plans to so do,” he said.
Asked what were the elements that comprised the due diligence, Khan said Paria had issued a comprehensive release on this issue on May 20. He said the company’s due diligence process including checking the company, where it is registered, who are the shareholders and the directors and whether there is any lien of the company’s assets and other such matters. He said this was standard in the trading business.
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said the Central Statistical Office (CSO) would be using new methods for conducting the Population Census due in 2021. She was responding to a question from Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine who asked whether contingency plans were in place in light of the ongoing social distancing measures being adopted for Covid-19, for ensuring the Census is completed in a timely fashion.
Baptiste-Primus said the CSO was exploring the use of technology which would include telephone interviews, online questionnaires, mail-in questionnaires and limited face-to-face interviews. She said the CSO at present was having ongoing dialogue with regional and international statistical institutions to consider and develop suitable methodologies. She said support was also being explored with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the government of Canada via the project for the regional advancement of statistics in the Caribbean.
Asked whether consideration was being given to training staff for this new format, Baptiste-Primus said any exercise would engage the training needs of the person involved.