Imbert: US$345m deposited into HSF

Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that for 2022, US$345 million ($2.3 billion) has been deposited into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
In a Twitter post yesterday, Imbert said that last Friday the Government deposited US$182 million ($1.2 billion) in the HSF preserving wealth for future generations in Trinidad and Tobago.
Someone asked the minister where the funds came from to deposit and he responded, that it was due to higher than-estimated revenues from petroleum. During his budget presentation in September, he said as a result of higher-than-expected oil and gas prices, the Government deposited US$163 million ($1.1 billion).
At the end of June 2022, which is the last quarterly report of the HSF on the website of the Ministry of Finance the total value of the Fund was US$4.77 billion. That was about US$528 million lower than the previous quarter’s closing value of US$5.29 billion.
Weighing in on the news, economist Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon, said, “indeed the deposit is quite welcoming, especially since in 2016 the Government withdrew approximately US$2.5 billion to meet budgetary shortfalls, more so during the pandemic”.
In addition, Arjoon said this deposit would help to restore a portion of the fund’s lost value earlier this year caused by the pull-back in global equity and bond markets—in the first six months of this year, the fund’s value dropped by over US$851 million, from US$5.62 billion at the end of 2021 to US$4.77 billion in June 2022.
While the injection of US$345 million is still lower than this lost value, the economist said it will still help to rebuild a portion of the fund’s position, and the portfolio managers can consider using some of this deposit to buy up more securities given the current lower price environment in the markets so that the value of the fund will increase when markets turn around and prices increase.
“This deposit stems from our realised petroleum revenues exceeding the budgeted revenues by over ten per cent, which is purely incidental given that it is a direct result of 2022’s high price environment caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, and has nothing to do with our energy planning and management strategies.
“Energy production levels remain woefully low with oil and gas production levels averaging 58.7 thousand barrels and 2.7 billion scf/d respectively so far for 2022. These are 7.5 per cent and 27 per cent lower than 2018 production levels,” Arjoon explained.
Further, he noted that caution must be given as prices are quite volatile and the country’s revenues hinge on these prices, which is quite risky—for this month so far.
“Weekly Brent prices averaged US$80.80 which is much lower than our budgeted price of US$92.50. There is a possibility that prices will continue to soften given that there is a slowdown in global economic activity and growth in trade, caused by the interest rate hike of over 50 central banks,” he said.
“What can cause even more downward pressure is if countries like India, China, and Turkey increase their purchases from Russia, given that much of the Russian oil has been rerouted to Asia following the EU’s ban on Russian seaborne crude – in the week of Dec 9, there was an increase in oil deliveries in Asia by over three million barrels a day, and these countries are buying oil at discounted prices—right now Russian Ural oil is selling below the EU’s cap of $60 which is far lower than Brent,” Arjoon said.
However, on the flip side, he indicated that prices may very well increase when China’s economy fully re-opens, there can be a surge in “revenge demand” for oil which can push up global prices, and the EU completely bans all Russian oil products in February 2023.
“Indeed, a higher price will bode well for our revenue streams and allow us to place more into the HSF—but again, the global picture is extremely volatile, and resting our economic fortunes on this is very risky,” Arjoon concluded.